Gaidam swears in LG caretaker chairmen

Yobe State Governor Ibrahim Gaidam yesterday swore in caretaker chairmen of 17 local government areas and charged them to be prudent in the discharge of their duties.

He noted that their appointment followed the expiration of the tenure of the former elected council chairmen and their subsequent dissolution on February 16, 2019.

The governor asked the new council bosses to exhibit the principles of honesty, transparency and accountability.

