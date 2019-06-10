  1. Home
Gafasa emerges Kano Assembly speaker

By Yusha'u A. Ibrahim, Kano Published Date

Kano State house of Assembly has elected Alhaji Abdulaziz Garba Gafasa as speaker of the 9th Assembly in Kano state.

The Assembly also elected Engineer Hamisu Ibrahim Cidari, member representing Makoda local government in the House as deputy speaker of the House.

The two new principal officers have already been sworn in having administered with oath of office.

Gafasa, a member representing Ajingi local government was a former speaker of the House under the regime of former Governor of Kano State, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau.

Other principal officers would emerge later as the House has inaugurated the 9th Assembly today.

