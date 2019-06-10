Gafasa emerges Kano Assembly speaker

ADVERTISEMENT

Kano State house of Assembly has elected Alhaji Abdulaziz Garba Gafasa as speaker of the 9th Assembly in Kano state.

The Assembly also elected Engineer Hamisu Ibrahim Cidari, member representing Makoda local government in the House as deputy speaker of the House.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two new principal officers have already been sworn in having administered with oath of office.

Gafasa, a member representing Ajingi local government was a former speaker of the House under the regime of former Governor of Kano State, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other principal officers would emerge later as the House has inaugurated the 9th Assembly today.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App