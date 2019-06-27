Future of transport lays in long passenger buses – Operators

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian commercial transporters have said the future of transport business lays in the deployment of long distance passenger buses which, according to them, provide the right comfort for travellers and bring return on investment.

They made the observation as Yutong range of commercial buses were premiered and presented to the public by Kojo Motors Limited, sole franchise owners and assemblers of the brand in Nigeria.

The bus presented was the Yutong 14-meter long luxury bus which runs on Mercedes-Benz powertrain, double rear axle specifically customised for the African region.

Other Yutong buses on display during the event in Lagos were the 7-meter, 25 seater city bus ZK6729D and DG City Bus versions which come with more space and the ZK6858h, 33 and 35 seats upgraded coaches respectively.

The Executive Director, Kojo Motors Limited, Chinedu Oguegbu, said the Yutong range of buses are the requirements for the local market.

He said, “Today’s event is first ever Yutong Bus 14-meter with Mercedes Benz drive train. Yutong Bus is the largest bus supplier in the world. It has partnered with Mercedes for the development of the full bus using their technology.

The real thing is that this is a key requirement for the local market because the roads are bad, a lot of the customers carry several luggage, traders carry goods purchased and they want to go back the same day,” he said.

