FUTA expels 6 students for bullying mate

The Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), has expelled six students over the bullying of a fellow student.

According to a statement signed by the school’s Deputy Director, Corporate Communications, Mr Adegbenro Adebanjo, the expulsion was sequel to the recommendation of an investigative panel which probed the incident that took place in an off-campus hostel on Saturday, November 16, 2019.

The names of the expelled students are Olaniyi Agboola Popoola, Faith Tobiloba Oluwadare, Jessica Nnadi Yohanna, Emmnuella Tolani Ajuwon Funmilayo Taiwo Emmanuel and Cecilia Olabimpe Alao.

The expulsion, the statement said, was in line with the position of Page 48 of the 2019/2020 Students Handbook, which prescribes expulsion from the university for students who engage in “physical assault or battery on another student outside the university premises”.

The institution explained that the punishment meted out to the affected students was not to pander to the justifiable public outcry that greeted their odious act, but was in tandem with its rules and regulations as contained in the Students Code of Conduct as stipulated in the University Handbook and oath of Matriculation, which it stated all students were made to sign and subscribe to.

“FUTA will not tolerate any form of indiscipline or breach of university regulations,” the statement added.

