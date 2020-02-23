Fury beats Wilder in high-stakes rematch

ADVERTISEMENT

The rematch between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder ended Saturday in grand fashion with a fantastic win for Fury.

While Fury didn’t score a one-punch knockout, he did knock Wilder down twice and dominated him en route to a corner stoppage in the seventh round, SBNation reported.

The win gives Fury the WBC title and the vacant The Ring heavyweight title. He also retains the lineal heavyweight belt.

The win is also Wilder’s first loss.

The two originally met in December 2018, when they fought to a split draw. Fury largely controlled the action in the first bout, but Wilder put him on the ground twice, in the ninth and then again in the 12th round.

Fury’s recovery was unexpected and possibly the biggest boxing moment of that year.

As such, there was plenty of hype going into the rematch.

“I told everybody with a pair of ears that the Gypsy King would return to the throne. My last fight everybody wrote me off. I was underweight and over-trained. I’m a destroyer. Not bad for someone with pillow fists,” Fury told BT Sport Box Office, the BBC reported.

“I talk like this because I can back it up. People write me off, they look at my fat belly and bald head and think I can’t fight. He fought the best Tyson Fury, we’re both in our primes.

“I expect him to ask for the third fight. I know he’s a warrior and I’ll be waiting.”

According to the BBC, promoter Frank Warren told 5 Live Boxing podcast the fight was the “best performance” he’d seen from a British boxer.

“It is the best comeback in sport, not boxing. He was in the depths of despair and to pull himself back from that is the most amazing thing. It is special.”

Wilder took his loss as a win for the best man on the night.

“I had a lot of things going on coming into this fight but it is what it is,” he said in a BBC article.

“I just wish my corner would have let me go out on my shield, I’m a warrior. But [Fury] did what he did and there’s no excuses.”

“Congratulations to Tyson Fury on a huge win and bossing his way to the WBC and Ring heavyweight straps. Once again you showed up big,”said former world heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis, the BBC reported.

“The best fighters solve puzzles. Tonight Fury solved the puzzle that was Wilder by making him fight going backwards where he’s not as explosive. Big-manned him.”

