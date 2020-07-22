Funtua, pillar of media education in Nigeria – NIJ

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos, has commiserated with Funtua’s family and described as the pillar of media education and professional practice in Nigeria.

NIJ Provost Gbemiga Ogunleye said Funtua was more than a strong pillar of support for the institution. “He treated the institution as a major assignment, Almighty Allah bestowed on him, devoting his time and resources.

He was a committed and passionate defender of freedom of speech, press freedom and democracy. “In pursuit of this commitment, he established the Democrat Newspaper during the era of military dictatorship in Nigeria. He was also quick to rally the media community against any legislation or policy targeted at stiffing the media.

“His love for the media industry and commitment to training and retraining of journalists endeared him to many. We have lost a benefactor, a father, a mentor and a friend”.

