Funke Olakunrin: PDP asks Buhari to end killings

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the gruesome killing of Funke Olakunrin, daughter of Chairman of Yoruba Socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, by yet to be apprehended gunmen.

The PDP, in a statement on Saturday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan also lamented the “unpardonable lethargy” in apprehending Funke’s killers since Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The party describes as heartrending that under the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, the nation had become a killing field and large funeral palour with insurgents, bandits and assassins having a field day waylaying and killing innocent compatriots, especially those making very useful contributions to the development of the nation.

“Our party is worried that security agencies are rather engaging in debates over the identity of the killers and hurriedly pointing to a case of abduction even before any extensive investigation has been carried out on the horrific and dastardly act.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The party bewails that the killing of Funke Olakunrin marks yet another national loss occasioned by the failure of the Buhari administration to secure the nation beyond lip service, a development that has emboldened marauders in our country.

“The PDP posits that Funke Olakunrin must not die in vain. Our dear nation must not continue to lose her finest and brightest in the hands of bandits. Our party therefore, charges the authorities to go beyond condolence messages from Abuja and take concrete steps to apprehend Funke Olakunrin’s killers, as well as ensure security of lives in our nation.

“The PDP, while condoling Pa Fasoranti, charges the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, to take immediate and decisive steps, beyond the lip service of the Buhari administration, to track down the killers without further delay and make them face the full wrath of the law, no matter who they are,” the party said.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App