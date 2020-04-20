Funke Akindele speaks for first time since her arrest, conviction

ADVERTISEMENT

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele-Bello, a.k.a. Jenifa has thanked everyone, especially Nigerians for the feedback she had received following her arrest and conviction by the Lagos State Government for defying the social distancing order, saying she has learnt a lot.

The actress disclosed this in a video she posted on her Instagram page: @funkejenifaakindele.

She said she has learnt a lot over the last few weeks after her arrest and conviction by a Lagos court for disobeying the lockdown order issued by the government.

Chief Magistrate Yewande Aji-Afunwa had on April 6 ordered Akindele-Bello and her husband, Abdulrasheed Bello, also known as JJC Skillz to pay N100,000 fine each. The actress and her husband were both tried for hosting a house party despite the government’s lockdown order.

The Magistrate also asked them to undergo compulsory 14-day community service each and thereafter self-isolation for 14 days.

The Court handed down the judgement after the couple pleaded guilty to a one-count criminal charge of violating the law restricting movement in Lagos state.

In her Instagram post late Sunday night, the actress charged Nigerians, including her fans across the world to practise good personal hygiene and #StayAtHome amidst lockdown declared by countries to contain the virus.

“My dear friends, coronavirus is really. We all must continue to collaborate with the Lagos State Government and the federal government by staying at home”, says Mrs. Akindele-Bello.

