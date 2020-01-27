Funding gaps force us to borrow — FG

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government says funding gaps in expenditures, especially in the area of capital projects nationwide, forced it to borrow in recent times.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, said this when the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Mohammed Nami and the Service’s board members visited him to receive their appointment letters, a statement yesterday by Director of Communications to Nami, Abdullahi Ismaila, said.

The SGF said the government conceived the new 2019 Finance Act to meet a number of current challenges across the country, especially to curb increased borrowings by the three tiers of government.

Mustapha urged Nami and his board members to be proactive in their tax collection drive under the 2019 Finance Law.

He said despite the tax exemptions, reliefs and holidays granted to millions of working Nigerians and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises under the 2019 Finance Law, the government expected that it would generate higher revenue as the law becomes operative, especially from the FIRS, stressing the need for generation of more revenues from tax so that there would be less need for government to borrow.

Responding, Nami said he and his team would work very hard to justify the confidence reposed in him.

