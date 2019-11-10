  1. Home
Full list of newly promoted senior Nigerian Navy officers

The Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas.
The Board of the Nigerian Navy (NN) has approved the promotion of 140 naval officers to various senior ranks.

A statement from Navy spokesman, Commodore Suleiman Dahun, on Sunday affirmed that the approval was given yesterday.

According to him, the promotion released showed that 65 Lieutenant Commanders were promoted to the rank of Commander, 26 Commanders were promoted to Captain, 32 Captains to Commodore and 17 Commodores were promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral.

THOSE PROMOTED TO REAR ADMIRAL are:

  1. Dickson Olisemenogor
  2. Elkanah Jaiyeola
  3. Baribuma Kole
  4. Othaniel Filafa
  5. Akinga Ayafa
  6. Danjuma Moses
  7. Vincent Okeke
  8. Yakubu Wambai
  9. Emmanuel Beckley
  10. Perry Onwuzulike
  11. Nuhu Bala
  12. Chukwu Okafor
  13. Tanko Pani
  14. Ibrahim Dewu
  15. Monday Unurhiere
  16. Joseph Akpan
  17. Olumuyiwa Olotu

 

THOSE PROMOTED TO COMMODORE are:

  1. Kabir Mohammed
  2. Shehu Gombe
  3. Ibrahim Mohammed
  4. Musa Katagum
  5. Gideon Kachim
  6. Semiu Adepegba
  7. Pakiribo Anabraba
  8. Bob-Manuel Effiong
  9. Suleiman Ibrahim
  10. Danjuma Ndanusa
  11. Haruna Zego
  12. Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan
  13. Victor Choji
  14. Mohammed Dahiru
  15. Nnamdi Ekwom
  16. Stephen Ibrahim
  17. Desmond Igbo
  18. Mohammed Muye
  19. Kunle Oguntuga
  20. Aniefiok Uko
  21. Olufemi Adeleke
  22. Etop Ebe
  23. Usman Faruk
  24. Paul Efe-Oghene
  25. Michael Igwe
  26. Ikenna Ubani
  27. Musliu Yusuff
  28. Samuel Ngatuwa
  29. Omotola Olukoya
  30. Dolapo Shittu
  31. Abiodun Alade
  32. Emmanuel Anakwe.

