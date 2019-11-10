Full list of newly promoted senior Nigerian Navy officers

ADVERTISEMENT

The Board of the Nigerian Navy (NN) has approved the promotion of 140 naval officers to various senior ranks.

A statement from Navy spokesman, Commodore Suleiman Dahun, on Sunday affirmed that the approval was given yesterday.

According to him, the promotion released showed that 65 Lieutenant Commanders were promoted to the rank of Commander, 26 Commanders were promoted to Captain, 32 Captains to Commodore and 17 Commodores were promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral.

THOSE PROMOTED TO REAR ADMIRAL are:

Dickson Olisemenogor Elkanah Jaiyeola Baribuma Kole Othaniel Filafa Akinga Ayafa Danjuma Moses Vincent Okeke Yakubu Wambai Emmanuel Beckley Perry Onwuzulike Nuhu Bala Chukwu Okafor Tanko Pani Ibrahim Dewu Monday Unurhiere Joseph Akpan Olumuyiwa Olotu

THOSE PROMOTED TO COMMODORE are:

Kabir Mohammed Shehu Gombe Ibrahim Mohammed Musa Katagum Gideon Kachim Semiu Adepegba Pakiribo Anabraba Bob-Manuel Effiong Suleiman Ibrahim Danjuma Ndanusa Haruna Zego Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan Victor Choji Mohammed Dahiru Nnamdi Ekwom Stephen Ibrahim Desmond Igbo Mohammed Muye Kunle Oguntuga Aniefiok Uko Olufemi Adeleke Etop Ebe Usman Faruk Paul Efe-Oghene Michael Igwe Ikenna Ubani Musliu Yusuff Samuel Ngatuwa Omotola Olukoya Dolapo Shittu Abiodun Alade Emmanuel Anakwe.

