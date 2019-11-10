Full list of newly promoted senior Nigerian Air Force officers

The Air Force Council (AFC) has approved the promotion of a total of 99 senior officers to the next higher ranks in the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).
According to a statement on Sunday from NAF spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, the affected senior officers comprise 13 Air Commodores (Air Cdres) who were promoted to the rank of Air Vice Marshal (AVM), 35 Group Captains (Gp Capts) who were promoted to the rank of Air Cdre and 51 Wing Commanders (Wg Cdrs) promoted to the rank of Gp Capt.
Below is the FULL list of those promoted to AVM and Air Commodore:
13 AIR COMMODORES PROMOTED TO THE RANK OF AIR VICE MARSHAL (AVM)
- Air Commodore Ayoola Jolasinmi
- Air Commodore Hassan Abubakar
- Air Commodore Jackson Yusuf
- Air Commodore Austine Imafidor
- Air Commodore Pius Oahimire
- Air Commodore Dalhat Ladan
- Air Commodore Cosmas Ozougwu
- Air Commodore Isah Muhammad
- Air Commodore Sunday Makinde
- Air Commodore Abubakar Yusuf
- Air Commodore Abubakar Adamu
- Air Commodore Ado Inuwa
- Air Commodore Ademola Durotoye.
35 GROUP CAPTAINS PROMOTED TO THE RANK OF AIR COMMODORE (Air Cdre)
- Gp Capt Ahmed Idris
- Gp Capt Olasunkanmi Abidoye
- Gp Capt Olusola Akinboyewa
- Gp Capt Isaac Subi
- Gp Capt Japhet Ekwuribe
- Gp Capt Solomon Lazarus
- Gp Capt Ahmed Dari
- Gp Capt Emeka Ashiegbu
- Gp Capt Abdullahi Bello
- Gp Capt Yuhana Katabiya
- Gp Capt Gambo Adamu
- Gp Capt Alheri Dakwat
- Gp Capt Olayinka Oyesola
- Gp Capt Adedoyin Oyenusi
- Gp Capt Edward Gapkwet
- Gp Capt Friday Ekpah
- Gp Capt Luther Kamat
- Gp Capt Joktan Chidama
- Gp Capt Felix Uwakara
- Gp Capt Mikail Abdulraheem
- Gp Capt Ernest Owai
- Gp Capt Glenn Nkanang
- Gp Capt Chidiebere Obiabaka
- Gp Capt Raphael Ojo
- Gp Capt Mohammed Isah
- Gp Capt Ibitoye Ajiboye
- Gp Capt Shani Bukar
- Gp Capt Wapkerem Maigida
- Gp Capt Atang Sambo
- Gp Capt Daniel Akpan
- Gp Capt Olanrewaju Oyename
- Gp Capt Boniface Ifeobu
- Gp Capt Godwin Udoh
- Gp Capt Ayodele Hanidu
- Gp Capt Azubuike Chukwuka.
