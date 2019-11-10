  1. Home
  2. Online Special
  3. Full list of newly promoted senior Nigerian Air Force officers
ADVERTISEMENT

Full list of newly promoted senior Nigerian Air Force officers

By Ronald Mutum Published Date
Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.
Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

The Air Force Council (AFC) has approved the promotion of a total of 99 senior officers to the next higher ranks in the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

According to a statement on Sunday from NAF spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, the affected senior officers comprise 13 Air Commodores (Air Cdres) who were promoted to the rank of Air Vice Marshal (AVM), 35 Group Captains (Gp Capts) who were promoted to the rank of Air Cdre and 51 Wing Commanders (Wg Cdrs) promoted to the rank of Gp Capt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Below is the FULL list of those promoted to AVM and Air Commodore:

13 AIR COMMODORES PROMOTED TO THE RANK OF AIR VICE MARSHAL (AVM)

  1. Air Commodore Ayoola Jolasinmi
  2. Air Commodore Hassan Abubakar
  3. Air Commodore Jackson Yusuf
  4. Air Commodore Austine Imafidor
  5. Air Commodore Pius Oahimire
  6. Air Commodore Dalhat Ladan
  7. Air Commodore Cosmas Ozougwu
  8. Air Commodore Isah Muhammad
  9. Air Commodore Sunday Makinde
  10. Air Commodore Abubakar Yusuf
  11. Air Commodore Abubakar Adamu
  12. Air Commodore Ado Inuwa
  13. Air Commodore Ademola Durotoye.

 

35 GROUP CAPTAINS PROMOTED TO THE RANK OF AIR COMMODORE (Air Cdre)

  1. Gp Capt Ahmed Idris
  2. Gp Capt Olasunkanmi Abidoye
  3. Gp Capt Olusola Akinboyewa
  4. Gp Capt Isaac Subi
  5. Gp Capt Japhet Ekwuribe
  6. Gp Capt Solomon Lazarus
  7. Gp Capt Ahmed Dari
  8. Gp Capt Emeka Ashiegbu
  9. Gp Capt Abdullahi Bello
  10. Gp Capt Yuhana Katabiya
  11. Gp Capt Gambo Adamu
  12. Gp Capt Alheri Dakwat
  13. Gp Capt Olayinka Oyesola
  14. Gp Capt Adedoyin Oyenusi
  15. Gp Capt Edward Gapkwet
  16. Gp Capt Friday Ekpah
  17. Gp Capt Luther Kamat
  18. Gp Capt Joktan Chidama
  19. Gp Capt Felix Uwakara
  20. Gp Capt Mikail Abdulraheem
  21. Gp Capt Ernest Owai
  22. Gp Capt Glenn Nkanang
  23. Gp Capt Chidiebere Obiabaka
  24. Gp Capt Raphael Ojo
  25. Gp Capt Mohammed Isah
  26. Gp Capt Ibitoye Ajiboye
  27. Gp Capt Shani Bukar
  28. Gp Capt Wapkerem Maigida
  29. Gp Capt Atang Sambo
  30. Gp Capt Daniel Akpan
  31. Gp Capt Olanrewaju Oyename
  32. Gp Capt Boniface Ifeobu
  33. Gp Capt Godwin Udoh
  34. Gp Capt Ayodele Hanidu
  35. Gp Capt Azubuike Chukwuka.

 

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.