Full list of newly promoted senior Nigerian Air Force officers

The Air Force Council (AFC) has approved the promotion of a total of 99 senior officers to the next higher ranks in the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

According to a statement on Sunday from NAF spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, the affected senior officers comprise 13 Air Commodores (Air Cdres) who were promoted to the rank of Air Vice Marshal (AVM), 35 Group Captains (Gp Capts) who were promoted to the rank of Air Cdre and 51 Wing Commanders (Wg Cdrs) promoted to the rank of Gp Capt.

Below is the FULL list of those promoted to AVM and Air Commodore:

13 AIR COMMODORES PROMOTED TO THE RANK OF AIR VICE MARSHAL (AVM)

Air Commodore Ayoola Jolasinmi Air Commodore Hassan Abubakar Air Commodore Jackson Yusuf Air Commodore Austine Imafidor Air Commodore Pius Oahimire Air Commodore Dalhat Ladan Air Commodore Cosmas Ozougwu Air Commodore Isah Muhammad Air Commodore Sunday Makinde Air Commodore Abubakar Yusuf Air Commodore Abubakar Adamu Air Commodore Ado Inuwa Air Commodore Ademola Durotoye.

35 GROUP CAPTAINS PROMOTED TO THE RANK OF AIR COMMODORE (Air Cdre)

Gp Capt Ahmed Idris Gp Capt Olasunkanmi Abidoye Gp Capt Olusola Akinboyewa Gp Capt Isaac Subi Gp Capt Japhet Ekwuribe Gp Capt Solomon Lazarus Gp Capt Ahmed Dari Gp Capt Emeka Ashiegbu Gp Capt Abdullahi Bello Gp Capt Yuhana Katabiya Gp Capt Gambo Adamu Gp Capt Alheri Dakwat Gp Capt Olayinka Oyesola Gp Capt Adedoyin Oyenusi Gp Capt Edward Gapkwet Gp Capt Friday Ekpah Gp Capt Luther Kamat Gp Capt Joktan Chidama Gp Capt Felix Uwakara Gp Capt Mikail Abdulraheem Gp Capt Ernest Owai Gp Capt Glenn Nkanang Gp Capt Chidiebere Obiabaka Gp Capt Raphael Ojo Gp Capt Mohammed Isah Gp Capt Ibitoye Ajiboye Gp Capt Shani Bukar Gp Capt Wapkerem Maigida Gp Capt Atang Sambo Gp Capt Daniel Akpan Gp Capt Olanrewaju Oyename Gp Capt Boniface Ifeobu Gp Capt Godwin Udoh Gp Capt Ayodele Hanidu Gp Capt Azubuike Chukwuka.

