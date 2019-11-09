Full list of Gombe’s commissioners and their portfolios

ADVERTISEMENT

Gombe state governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, on Saturday inaugurated 21 commissioners and 15 special advisers, urging them to work as a team towards a single goal of improving the social, economic and political conditions of the people of the state.

Our reporter who was at the event presents the names of the newly inaugurated commissioners and their assigned portfolios below:

Barrister Zubairu Muhammad Umar – Justice Ibrahim Dasuki Jalo Waziri – Local Government & Chieftaincy Affairs Dr Aishatu Usman Maigari – Science, Technology & Innovation Muhammad Danladi Adamu – Lands & Survey Dr Ahmed Mohammed Gana – Health Muhammad Gambo Magaji – Finance & Economic Development Usman Jahun Biri – Rural, Community Development & Cooperatives Nasiru Aliyu Mohammed – Commerce, Industry and Tourism Shehu Ibrahim Madugu – Energy & Mineral Resources Mrs Naomi J.J. Awak – Women Affairs and Social Development Mr Julius Ishaya – Youth & Sports Development Meshack Audu Lauco – Higher Education Mela Audu Nunghe – Special Duties Engineer Abubakar Bappah – Works & Transport Mijinyawa Yahaya – Water Resources Dauda Batari Zambuk – Internal Security & Ethical Orientation Dr Habu Dahiru – Education Dr Hussaina Muhammad Goje – Environment & Forest Resources Mohammed Magaji Gettado – Agriculture & Animal Husbandry Ibrahim Alhassan Kwami – Information & Culture Adamu Kupto Dishi – Housing & Urban Development

