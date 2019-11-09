  1. Home
  2. Online Special
  3. Full list of Gombe’s commissioners and their portfolios
ADVERTISEMENT

Full list of Gombe’s commissioners and their portfolios

By Haruna Gimba Yaya, Gombe Published Date

Gombe state governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, on Saturday inaugurated 21 commissioners and 15 special advisers, urging them to work as a team towards a single goal of improving the social, economic and political conditions of the people of the state.

Our reporter who was at the event presents the names of the newly inaugurated commissioners and their assigned portfolios below:

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Barrister Zubairu Muhammad Umar – Justice
  2. Ibrahim Dasuki Jalo Waziri – Local Government & Chieftaincy Affairs
  3. Dr Aishatu Usman Maigari – Science, Technology & Innovation
  4. Muhammad Danladi Adamu – Lands & Survey
  5. Dr Ahmed Mohammed Gana – Health
  6. Muhammad Gambo Magaji – Finance & Economic Development
  7. Usman Jahun Biri – Rural, Community Development & Cooperatives
  8. Nasiru Aliyu Mohammed – Commerce, Industry and Tourism
  9. Shehu Ibrahim Madugu – Energy & Mineral Resources
  10. Mrs Naomi J.J. Awak – Women Affairs and Social Development
  11. Mr Julius Ishaya – Youth & Sports Development
  12. Meshack Audu Lauco – Higher Education
  13. Mela Audu Nunghe – Special Duties
  14. Engineer Abubakar Bappah – Works & Transport
  15. Mijinyawa Yahaya – Water Resources
  16. Dauda Batari Zambuk – Internal Security & Ethical Orientation
  17. Dr Habu Dahiru – Education
  18. Dr Hussaina Muhammad Goje – Environment & Forest Resources
  19. Mohammed Magaji Gettado – Agriculture & Animal Husbandry
  20. Ibrahim Alhassan Kwami – Information & Culture
  21. Adamu Kupto Dishi – Housing & Urban Development

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.