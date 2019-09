Full list of BET ‘Hip Hop Awards’ 2019 nominees

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN – I AM WHO THEY SAY I AM (ft. KEVIN GATES & QUANDO RONDO)

MONEY – Produced by J. White Did It (CARDI B)

Below is the complete official list of BET “Hip Hop Awards” 2019 nominees:

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.