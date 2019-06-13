Full Fixtures of 2019/20 Premier League as Man City, Liverpool,Chelsea, others battle for EPL glory

The Premier League fixtures for the 2019/20 season have been announced.
It’s a blockbusting opening fixture for Chelsea as they travel to Old Trafford on the opening weekend of the season to meet Manchester United.
Friday, 9 August 2019
20:00 Liverpool v Norwich City
Saturday, 10 August 2019
12:30 West Ham v Man City
AFC Bournemouth v Sheffield United
Burnley v Southampton
Crystal Palace v Everton
Leicester City v Wolves
Watford v Brighton
17:30 Spurs v Aston Villa
Sunday, 11 August 2019
14:00 Newcastle United v Arsenal
16:30 Man Utd v Chelsea
Saturday, 17 August 2019
Arsenal v Burnley
Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth
Brighton v West Ham
Chelsea v Leicester City
Everton v Watford
Man City v Spurs
Norwich City v Newcastle United
Sheffield United v Crystal Palace
Southampton v Liverpool
Wolves v Man Utd
Saturday, 24 August 2019
AFC Bournemouth v Man City
Aston Villa v Everton
Brighton v Southampton
Liverpool v Arsenal
Man Utd v Crystal Palace
Norwich City v Chelsea
Sheffield United v Leicester City
Spurs v Newcastle United
Watford v West Ham
Wolves v Burnley
Saturday, 31 August 2019
Arsenal v Spurs
Burnley v Liverpool
Chelsea v Sheffield United
Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
Everton v Wolves
Leicester City v AFC Bournemouth
Man City v Brighton
Newcastle United v Watford
Southampton v Man Utd
West Ham v Norwich City
Saturday, 14 September 2019
AFC Bournemouth v Everton
Aston Villa v West Ham
Brighton v Burnley
Liverpool v Newcastle United
Man Utd v Leicester City
Norwich City v Man City
Sheffield United v Southampton
Spurs v Crystal Palace
Watford v Arsenal
Wolves v Chelsea
Saturday, 21 September 2019
Arsenal v Aston Villa
Burnley v Norwich City
Chelsea v Liverpool
Crystal Palace v Wolves
Everton v Sheffield United
Leicester City v Spurs
Man City v Watford
Newcastle United v Brighton
Southampton v AFC Bournemouth
West Ham v Man Utd
Saturday, 28 September 2019
AFC Bournemouth v West Ham
Aston Villa v Burnley
Chelsea v Brighton
Crystal Palace v Norwich City
Everton v Man City
Leicester City v Newcastle United
Man Utd v Arsenal
Sheffield United v Liverpool
Spurs v Southampton
Wolves v Watford
Saturday, 5 October 2019
Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth
Brighton v Spurs
Burnley v Everton
Liverpool v Leicester City
Man City v Wolves
Newcastle United v Man Utd
Norwich City v Aston Villa
Southampton v Chelsea
Watford v Sheffield United
West Ham v Crystal Palace
Saturday, 19 October 2019
AFC Bournemouth v Norwich City
Aston Villa v Brighton
Chelsea v Newcastle United
Crystal Palace v Man City
Everton v West Ham
Leicester City v Burnley
Man Utd v Liverpool
Sheffield United v Arsenal
Spurs v Watford
Wolves v Southampton
Saturday, 26 October 2019
Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Brighton v Everton
Burnley v Chelsea
Liverpool v Spurs
Man City v Aston Villa
Newcastle United v Wolves
Norwich City v Man Utd
Southampton v Leicester City
Watford v AFC Bournemouth
West Ham v Sheffield United
Saturday, 2 November 2019
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Arsenal v Wolves
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Brighton v Norwich City
Crystal Palace v Leicester City
Everton v Spurs
Man City v Southampton
Sheffield United v Burnley
Watford v Chelsea
West Ham v Newcastle United
Saturday, 9 November 2019
Burnley v West Ham
Chelsea v Crystal Palace
Leicester City v Arsenal
Liverpool v Man City
Man Utd v Brighton
Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth
Norwich City v Watford
Southampton v Everton
Spurs v Sheffield United
Wolves v Aston Villa
Saturday, 23 November 2019
AFC Bournemouth v Wolves
Arsenal v Southampton
Aston Villa v Newcastle United
Brighton v Leicester City
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Everton v Norwich City
Man City v Chelsea
Sheffield United v Man Utd
Watford v Burnley
West Ham v Spurs
Saturday, 30 November 2019
Burnley v Crystal Palace
Chelsea v West Ham
Leicester City v Everton
Liverpool v Brighton
Man Utd v Aston Villa
Newcastle United v Man City
Norwich City v Arsenal
Southampton v Watford
Spurs v AFC Bournemouth
Wolves v Sheffield United
Tuesday, 3 December 2019
19:45 Arsenal v Brighton
19:45 Burnley v Man City
19:45 Leicester City v Watford
19:45 Sheffield United v Newcastle United
19:45 Wolves v West Ham
20:00 Man Utd v Spurs
Wednesday, 4 December 2019
19:45 Chelsea v Aston Villa
19:45 Southampton v Norwich City
20:00 Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
20:00 Liverpool v Everton
Saturday, 7 December 2019
AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool
Aston Villa v Leicester City
Brighton v Wolves
Everton v Chelsea
Man City v Man Utd
Newcastle United v Southampton
Norwich City v Sheffield United
Spurs v Burnley
Watford v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Arsenal
Saturday, 14 December 2019
Arsenal v Man City
Burnley v Newcastle United
Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth
Crystal Palace v Brighton
Leicester City v Norwich City
Liverpool v Watford
Man Utd v Everton
Sheffield United v Aston Villa
Southampton v West Ham
Wolves v Spurs
Saturday, 21 December 2019
AFC Bournemouth v Burnley
Aston Villa v Southampton
Brighton v Sheffield United
Everton v Arsenal
Man City v Leicester City
Newcastle United v Crystal Palace
Norwich City v Wolves
Spurs v Chelsea
Watford v Man Utd
West Ham v Liverpool
Thursday, 26 December 2019
AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal
Aston Villa v Norwich City
Chelsea v Southampton
Crystal Palace v West Ham
Everton v Burnley
Leicester City v Liverpool
Man Utd v Newcastle United
Sheffield United v Watford
Spurs v Brighton
Wolves v Man City
Saturday, 28 December 2019
Arsenal v Chelsea
Brighton v AFC Bournemouth
Burnley v Man Utd
Liverpool v Wolves
Man City v Sheffield United
Newcastle United v Everton
Norwich City v Spurs
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Watford v Aston Villa
West Ham v Leicester City
Wednesday, 1 January 2020
Arsenal v Man Utd
Brighton v Chelsea
Burnley v Aston Villa
Liverpool v Sheffield United
Man City v Everton
Newcastle United v Leicester City
Norwich City v Crystal Palace
Southampton v Spurs
Watford v Wolves
West Ham v AFC Bournemouth
Saturday, 11 January 2020
AFC Bournemouth v Watford
Aston Villa v Man City
Chelsea v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Everton v Brighton
Leicester City v Southampton
Man Utd v Norwich City
Sheffield United v West Ham
Spurs v Liverpool
Wolves v Newcastle United
Saturday, 18 January 2020
Arsenal v Sheffield United
Brighton v Aston Villa
Burnley v Leicester City
Liverpool v Man Utd
Man City v Crystal Palace
Newcastle United v Chelsea
Norwich City v AFC Bournemouth
Southampton v Wolves
Watford v Spurs
West Ham v Everton
Tuesday, 21 January 2020
19:45 AFC Bournemouth v Brighton
19:45 Aston Villa v Watford
19:45 Everton v Newcastle United
19:45 Leicester City v West Ham
19:45 Sheffield United v Man City
19:45 Wolves v Liverpool
20:00 Man Utd v Burnley
Wednesday, 22 January 2020
19:45 Chelsea v Arsenal
19:45 Spurs v Norwich City
20:00 Crystal Palace v Southampton
Saturday, 1 February 2020
AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa
Burnley v Arsenal
Crystal Palace v Sheffield United
Leicester City v Chelsea
Liverpool v Southampton
Man Utd v Wolves
Newcastle United v Norwich City
Spurs v Man City
Watford v Everton
West Ham v Brighton
Saturday, 8/15 February 2020*
Arsenal v Newcastle United
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brighton v Watford
Chelsea v Man Utd
Everton v Crystal Palace
Man City v West Ham
Norwich City v Liverpool
Sheffield United v AFC Bournemouth
Southampton v Burnley
Wolves v Leicester City
*As part of the 2019/20 mid-season player break, five of the above matches will take place on the weekend commencing 8 February and five on the weekend commencing 15 February
Saturday, 22 February 2020
Arsenal v Everton
Burnley v AFC Bournemouth
Chelsea v Spurs
Crystal Palace v Newcastle United
Leicester City v Man City
Liverpool v West Ham
Man Utd v Watford
Sheffield United v Brighton
Southampton v Aston Villa
Wolves v Norwich City
Saturday, 29 February 2020
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Aston Villa v Sheffield United
Brighton v Crystal Palace
Everton v Man Utd
Man City v Arsenal
Newcastle United v Burnley
Norwich City v Leicester City
Spurs v Wolves
Watford v Liverpool
West Ham v Southampton
Saturday, 7 March 2020
Arsenal v West Ham
Burnley v Spurs
Chelsea v Everton
Crystal Palace v Watford
Leicester City v Aston Villa
Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth
Man Utd v Man City
Sheffield United v Norwich City
Southampton v Newcastle United
Wolves v Brighton
Saturday, 14 March 2020
AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
Aston Villa v Chelsea
Brighton v Arsenal
Everton v Liverpool
Man City v Burnley
Newcastle United v Sheffield United
Norwich City v Southampton
Spurs v Man Utd
Watford v Leicester City
West Ham v Wolves
Saturday, 21 March 2020
Burnley v Watford
Chelsea v Man City
Leicester City v Brighton
Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Man Utd v Sheffield United
Newcastle United v Aston Villa
Norwich City v Everton
Southampton v Arsenal
Spurs v West Ham
Wolves v AFC Bournemouth
Saturday, 4 April 2020
AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United
Arsenal v Norwich City
Aston Villa v Wolves
Brighton v Man Utd
Crystal Palace v Burnley
Everton v Leicester City
Man City v Liverpool
Sheffield United v Spurs
Watford v Southampton
West Ham v Chelsea
Saturday, 11 April 2020
Burnley v Sheffield United
Chelsea v Watford
Leicester City v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth
Newcastle United v West Ham
Norwich City v Brighton
Southampton v Manchester City
Spurs v Everton
Wolves v Arsenal
Saturday, 18 April 2020
AFC Bournemouth v Spurs
Arsenal v Leicester City
Aston Villa v Man Utd
Brighton v Liverpool
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Everton v Southampton
Man City v Newcastle United
Sheffield United v Wolves
Watford v Norwich City
West Ham v Burnley
Saturday, 25 April 2020
AFC Bournemouth v Leicester City
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Brighton v Man City
Liverpool v Burnley
Man Utd v Southampton
Norwich City v West Ham
Sheffield United v Chelsea
Spurs v Arsenal
Watford v Newcastle United
Wolves v Everton
Saturday, 2 May 2020
Arsenal v Liverpool
Burnley v Wolves
Chelsea v Norwich City
Crystal Palace v Man Utd
Everton v Aston Villa
Leicester City v Sheffield United
Man City v AFC Bournemouth
Newcastle United v Spurs
Southampton v Brighton
West Ham v Watford
Saturday, 9 May 2020
AFC Bournemouth v Southampton
Aston Villa v Arsenal
Brighton v Newcastle United
Liverpool v Chelsea
Man Utd v West Ham
Norwich City v Burnley
Sheffield United v Everton
Spurs v Leicester City
Watford v Man City
Wolves v Crystal Palace
Sunday, 17 May 2020
Arsenal v Watford
Burnley v Brighton
Chelsea v Wolves
Crystal Palace v Spurs
Everton v AFC Bournemouth
Leicester City v Man Utd
Man City v Norwich City
Newcastle United v Liverpool
Southampton v Sheffield United
West Ham v Aston Villa
Dear Esteemed reader,
As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.
Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.
Thank you for your time. Click here to begin