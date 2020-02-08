Fulfilling your destiny

ADVERTISEMENT

Solomon’s crown was stolen by Adonijah his brother but when the person who had the power to choose a successor made a pronouncement, the crown went to where it belonged.

This happened because Solomon’s mother demanded of King David to fulfil his promise which he made earlier. Your personal crown is a personal promise from God and until you place a demand for it, someone else can steal it and walk away with it. Even Adonijah realized that the throne was given to Solomon his brother by God. 1Kings 2:15, “And he said, Thou knowest that the kingdom was mine, and that all Israel set their faces on me, that I should reign: howbeit the kingdom is turned about, and is become my brother’s: for it was his from the LORD.”

Remember the throne which was meant for David was not able to go to any of his brothers when the prophet Samuel went to Jesse’s house to anoint a king on the instructions of God. The oil meant for you will not go to another, in Jesus name!

Anyone who has stolen your crown, home, business or property will be stricken with paralyzing fear! Your crown will be restored without further controversy, in Jesus name!

Samson’s hair grew back; your lost power and glory will be fully restored! Your lost anointing will be fully restored, in Jesus name!

Unleashing your potential

15 Things You Need To Know

1. Your destiny is the fulfillment of your divine assignment. Your success is tied to it.

2. It is your discovery, not your decision. God is the one who decides.

3. Your talent is a pointer to your assignment. You are talented and gifted; you are unique. There is no one like you. You are extremely valuable. You are needed by someone. You are sent to some people to make their lives better. You are not sent to everyone. You are a solution to someone’s need. Doctors, nurses, and those in the medical field are solutions to those who are experiencing health challenges. Teachers are solutions to those who need education. Domestic assistants are employed to help people who are too busy to take care of their homes. No matter your area of interest, someone needs what you have; the more competent you are in meeting those needs, the more valuable you become, and your reward is tied to your value. Those you are not sent to will not value you. Peter was sent to the Jews; Paul was sent to the Gentiles. What talent do you possess? Don’t neglect it; develop and use it.

4. Your assignment will attract haters and opposition. The bigger your assignment the greater your opposition. Apostle Paul said in1Corinthians 16:9, “For a great door and effectual is opened unto me, and there are many adversaries.” The interesting part is that the primary attackers of your destiny are people from your household. The life of Joseph is an example. Absalom rebelled against his father David and sought to kill him but for the intervention of God. Adonijah attempted to take the throne from Solomon to whom it was already promised. Next are the people close to you. Worst still are those who desperately desire your throne. I decree failure on them all, in Jesus name! Those who seek to destroy you will be consumed by their own mischief, in Jesus name. They will start fighting each other very soon, in Jesus name!

5. Your calling has a location and God will change your location per time. We used to live in another town serving God until we were moved to Abuja. Your present placement is not a mistake.

6. Your assignment is in phases. There is a discovery phase, a training phase, and execution phase. Even execution is in phases. Did I mention a reward phase? Yes, there is a phase of reward. Harvest will always follow seed.

7. Your assignment will require seasons of waiting. Some phases are rapid; others are slow, so you must learn to be patient. There will be times when nothing seems to make sense and things don’t add up. The challenge however is to know when the enemy is causing a delay or when God’s agenda is in a season of waiting.

8. You need to train to fulfill your assignment. Training converts your talent to skill. People hire you for your skill.

9. Your assignment requires different people: tutors and governors, mentors, helpers, financiers and even enemies (who will force you to stay on course and in prayers). Those who reject teachers remain in tatters.

10. Your assignment requires massive investments: your being, time, energy, resources and all. The more of these you invest, the greater your success. Everyone is destined by God to be great but not everyone puts in what it takes to achieve greatness. Your work makes the difference. Those who have a poor attitude to work cannot reach a high altitude in the world. We are separated for work. Ministry is work. We are called to work. Therefore, work is necessary for the call to be fulfilled. There is something you are called to do and unless you do it, your calling is wasted. Life is not about fame. Those who go after fame end up in shame. If you don’t pursue grace, you will end up in disgrace. Work is necessary for result. There is nothing you’re trying to achieve that will not require work. God wanted the world, he worked. Jesus worked. John 5:17 says, “But Jesus answered them, My Father worketh hitherto, and I work.” Your desires will never become reality until you work. Proverbs 14:23 says, “In all labour there is profit: but the talk of the lips tendeth only to penury.” You must therefore find the required work and do it. The quality of work determines the quality of result.

11. You must be focused. Never stray for your goals of completing your divine assignment. The pursuit of money is a distraction. The pursuit of fame is a distraction. Those who pursue fame end up in shame. The pursuit of comfort or luxury is a distraction. They will come with time.

12. You need God. He wants to help you with all you need to complete the assignment He gave to you. Pursue the grace of God and you will not need to struggle. Apostle Paul said I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me (Philippians 4:13). Those who fail to pursue grace will end up in disgrace.

13. You need patience (Hebrews 6:12). Things may not always work out according to plan and you will sometimes be disappointed, but you must persevere.

14. Keep your confidence. Cast not away your confidence which has a great recompense of reward, the Bible says.

15. Love God and love people. You cannot serve people if you don’t love them. You see, people you are called to serve may not appreciate you or your efforts at first, but love will keep you going. This was what made Jesus very effective with people; He was driven by love to save humanity. Selfish leaders will steal from the people instead of serving them. Ask the Lord daily to fill your heart with love for the people you serve.

You will succeed in Jesus name! God is on your side; no one can stop you; no one can destroy you. The anointing that preserved Joseph and took him to the top is coming on you right now, in Jesus name!

Bishop Dr. Charles Olowojoba is the General Overseer of Dayspring Bible Church Worldwide with HQ in Abuja, Nigeria & President, Dayspring Christian Ministries Int’l. Website: www.dayspringcmi.org e-mail: dayspringcm2000@yahoo.com

Help line: 08035150515

