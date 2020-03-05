Fulani herders petition Bauchi assembly over alleged extortion by traditional rulers

ADVERTISEMENT

Fulani Communities of Jira, Katsinawa and Tama ward in Toro Local Government Area have petitioned the Bauchi State House of Assembly over alleged extortion by traditional rulers in the area before they are allowed to settle at Lame, Burra Game Reserve.

The Chairman, House Committee on Petition, Hon. Musa Mante Baraza (Dass State Constituency) disclosed this while presenting the petition from the Fulani communities at Thursday’s plenary of the state assembly in Bauchi.

Baraza told the House that, according to the petition signed by Alhaji Musa Isa Jira, Alhaji Kori Tama and Ahmad Isah Katsinawa, the traditional rulers received between N200,000 to N300,000 before allocating lands for three years, adding that after a year, they (traditional rulers) will ask them to renew payment or vacate the land, which they then allocate to others.

The petitioners revealed that though parts of the forest are known as Game Reserve but they are now farms.

According to the herders, “Whenever they see us, they attack our cows and arrest them; before they release them, we must pay N100,000 to N200,000,” he said.

The lawmaker added that the communities urged the state assembly to look into the matter and take appropriate measures to ensure that their rights are protected.

The House, however, referred the matter to the House Committee on Environment and Forestry. It also asked the member representing Lame Constituency in the assembly to join the committee saddled with the assignment and report its findings to the House at a later date.

