Fulani group blames northern governors for neglect

A Fulani group, Kulen Allah Cattle Rearers Association of Nigeria (KACRAN), has blamed Northern governors for neglecting the livestock sector.

The group also gave 11 conditions for restoration of peace and stability in the region.

The National President of the Association, Khalil Mohammed Bello, who stated this in a statement, said that God has endowed the North with abundant natural resources but the governors have failed to utilize them.

He said this has led to the rising cases of violence in the region in particular and the country in general.

“It was due to the total neglect of the livestock sector by the northern governors, coupled with cattle rustling, lack of vegetation areas in the North, many pastoralists were totally ruined or forced to move to Southern part of the country where there is a serious issue of land scarcity.

“As the result they sometime destroy people’s farms, which mostly resulted in fight and heavy loss of lives and properties”, he said.

Bello said for peace to be sustained in the region and the country, the governors should endeavor to guarantee the security of the nomads and their livestock, establish special schools for the nomads, preserve and develop grazing reserves.

He also called for the establishment of functional veterinary clinics for livestock services, funding of annual mass animal vaccination, provision and distribution of livestock feeds as well as provision of water in nomads’ settlements.

He also suggested building the capacity of young pastoralists on modern and lucrative/profitable livestock rearing to prevent them from engaging in criminal acts, the introduction of massive empowerment program for the pastoralists especially those who no longer own livestock and the re-demarcation of all cattle routes.

Alhaji Khaliel said if the measures are taken and applied properly and judiciously by the governors peace and harmony would be restored in the entire region and the country.

