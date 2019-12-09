Breaking News
APC clears all 16 seats in Ekiti council pollsSoyinka Centre postpones Integrity Award on Osinbajo over protests Arik wasted $240m on two A340 planes- AMCON
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Fuel subsidy gulps N1.5 trillion
ADVERTISEMENT

Fuel subsidy gulps N1.5 trillion

By Daniel Adugbo Published Date
Fuel subsidy gulps N1.5 trillion

Surpasses health, education, agric budgets Overshoots by N78bn in 2019 The current administration spent N1.477 trillion ($4bn dollars) on subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol between May 2015 when the government was inaugurated and July 2019, Daily Trust reports. The government has earmarked another N450 billion as fuel subsidy in 2020,…

This content is for subscribers only. You can subscribe for as low as ₦12 per day

ADVERTISEMENT

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.