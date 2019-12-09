Fuel subsidy gulps N1.5 trillion

Surpasses health, education, agric budgets Overshoots by N78bn in 2019 The current administration spent N1.477 trillion ($4bn dollars) on subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol between May 2015 when the government was inaugurated and July 2019, Daily Trust reports. The government has earmarked another N450 billion as fuel subsidy in 2020,…

