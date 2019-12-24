Fuel: DPR seals nine filling stations in Sokoto over irregularities

ADVERTISEMENT

Nine fuel service stations in Sokoto metropolis have been sealed for selling above control price and non-compliance to safety regulations, DPR Zonal Operations Controller in charge of Sokoto and Kebbi states, Muhammad Makera has said.

He also said the government did not intend to increase the price and cautioned those spreading such rumours to desist from misinforming the public. He, therefore, urged people not to engage in panic buying.

The Zonal Operation Controller who disclosed this on Tuesday while speaking to Journalists in Sokoto said six fuel stations were sealed for short-changing customers and selling above control price while another three stations were sealed for flouting environmental and safety regulations.

According to him, the sanctions were meted out to them between Monday, December 23 and Tuesday 24 during a surveillance patrol.

He added that the sealed service stations would remain closed until the owners comply with the penalty.

On fuel availability, he said enough products were supplied for Sokoto and Kebbi states to meet demand throughout the festive periods and beyond.

He, however, said surveillance teams had been deployed to ensure availability of fuel sold at the regulated price.

The Zonal Operation Controller said the government directive on non-sale of products to any station 20 kilometres away from the border had been achieved.

According to him, the directive yielded a positive result.

