Fuel at border: We’ll sustain monitoring for total compliance — DPR

ADVERTISEMENT

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in Katsina says there will be strict monitoring to ensure total compliance with the federal government’s directive of ensuring that petroleum product is not supplied within 20km radius to border communities.

Speaking during another round of inspection to Jibia LGA, the DPR Operation Controller for Katsina field office, Mohammed Aminu Sani, said the monitoring would be right from the depots where such commodities are lifted. According to him, in Jibia alone there are over 50 stations saying that “the department is closely watching their operation to ensure that compliance is adhered to.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“In Jibia border community here, for instance, there are no fewer than 50 fuel stations and the DPR has stopped fuel supply to these fuel stations since the federal government gave the directive that there should not be fuel sales through fuel stations that are within 20 kilometres distance from our borders,” Sani said.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

He said, other border communities are not left out in the monitoring exercise, especially with the festivities, noting that anyone found doing otherwise will surely be dealt with accordingly.”

Related

Download Daily Trust News App