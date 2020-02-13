FUDMA gets N3b Medical, Engineering faculties

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal University Dutsinma (FUDMA) has flagged off the construction of N3 billion school of Medical Science College and Faculty of Engineering being sponsored by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) at the cost of N3 billion.

The Ag. Vice Chancellor of the university, Dr Babangida Dangani said the construction of the medical science college will gulp the sum of N2 billion, while that of engineering will cost N1.02 billion.

According to him, the award of contracts for the projects followed all due processes.

“This is a unique and epoch event in the history of the university as the establishment of such courses is desired world over. The funding of the projects came from TETFund merged intervention of 2017, 2018 and 2019, ” he said.

On the medical college, Dangani said the university was chosen as one of the beneficiaries of TETFund Special High Impact Project (SHIP).

While expressing gratitude to TETFund, Dangani said ” we will not be tired of asking for more and hopeful our demands will be met. we are also grateful to other donors who have undertaken or have promised to intervene in the university”

