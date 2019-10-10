FUDMA gets acting Vice Chancellor

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal University Dutsin-Ma Governing Council has approved the appointment of Dr. Babangida Umar Dangani as the third Acting Vice Chancellor of the university.

The new Acting Vice Chancellor who was the university librarian and principal officer was nominated at the 79th Emergency Senate Meeting held on Thursday 26th September, 2019 at the Senate chamber, main campus.

A special bulletin by the Directorate of Public Relations and Protocol of the University reports that the appointment of the New Acting Vice Chancellor is sequel to the completion of the tenure of Professor Adamu Nchama Baba-Kutigi who served as the second Acting Vice Chancellor for the past six months.

Dr. Babangida Umar Dangani who hails from Dangani town, Musawa Local Government Area of Katsina State was born on 10th March 1971. He obtained his Primary school Leaving Certificate at Dangani Model Primary School and Grade II Teachers Certificate from Teachers’ College, Dutsin-Ma.

He also obtained National Certificate in Education NCE, from Federal College of Education, Katsina and Bachelor Degree in Library and Information Science (BLIS), Masters and PhD. in Information Science from the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.

Before joining Federal University Dutsin-Ma (FUDMA) as University Librarian in 2014, Dr Dangani was a Lecturer at Hassan Usman Katsina Polytechnic and Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.

He is a fellow of the Institute of Information Management in Africa, Fellow of the Institute of Corporate Administration of Nigeria, Member, International Federation of Library Association and Institutes, and a Chartered Librarian of Nigeria.

Dr. Dangani has 53 publications including conference papers, peer reviewed journals and conference proceedings to his credit. He has conducted over 21 researches in the area of Medical Informatics, Cyber Terrorism and Information Technology Application in Information Systems. He has graduated seven (7) MPHIL/PhD. students and over 30 Masters Degree Graduates. He is a registered Information Consultant and has mentored over thirty (30) people.

