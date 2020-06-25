FUD wins Scimago ranking

ADVERTISEMENT

Scimago Journal and Country Ranking Group, a University of Granada, Spain-based research team has ranked the Federal University Dutse, Jigawa State, as the best in Nigeria and 21st in Africa.

A statement issued by the university’s Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Yahaya Bello, indicated that the feat was contained in the journal’s 2020 ranking released on Monday.

The university was adjudged the best out of 28 institutions surveyed in Nigeria while it emerged the 21st out of 115 institutions surveyed in Africa.

The ranking was based on research performance, innovation output and societal impacts measured by their visibility, it said.

