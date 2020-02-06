FRSC to impound vehicles with tampered speed limiting device

  1. Home
By Maureen Onochie   Published Date
FRSC Corps Marshall, Boboye Oyeyemi

The Federal Road Safety Corps yesterday warned fleet operators against tampering with the calibrated speed limiting devices in their vehicles for economic benefits or other purposes.

It asked them to either desist from such act or risk impoundment of their vehicles and subsequent compulsory re-installation and calibration of such speed limiters. FRSC Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, in a statement, quoted the Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi, as issuing an express directive to the zonal commanding officers, sector commanders and unit commanders across the country.

Oyeyemi instructed that any vehicle caught in the act be impound and the driver be prosecuted.

