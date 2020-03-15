FRSC to impound overloaded school buses

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) says it will start impounding overloaded school buses to reduce road crashes involving school children.

A statement signed by the spokesman of the corps, Bisi Kazeem, said the Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, had directed sector commanders across the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory, to impound any school bus carrying more than the required number of children.

Oyeyemi noted that the clampdown became very necessary in view of deliberate efforts by school proprietors, managements and bus drivers to make mockery of established laws possibly to achieve economic gains at the detriment of the lives of the school children.

Oyeyemi also suggested re-training of drivers of this category for safety of school children.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Related

Download Daily Trust News App