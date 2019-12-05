FRSC raises alarm over fake vehicle insurance documents — FRSC

  1. Home
The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps Boboye Oyeyemi, says faking of the vehicle insurance documents has become quite rampant.

According to him, the situation deserves closer examination.

He spoke in his office while receiving the Chief Executive Officer, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Mr. Babatunde Irukera. Boboye said most insurance companies took advantage travellers and drivers’ ignorance of the compensation due to them under the third party insurance scheme.

He suggested that the cost of driver’s licence, number plate, among other services be published so that the citizens would not be cheated.

