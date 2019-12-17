FRSC operatives have penchant for corruption, and the command is worried

ADVERTISEMENT

The high command of the FRSC is worried over the penchant for operatives of the establishment to engage in under-hand activities while on duty.

According to a top official of the FRSC, operatives of the corps routinely engage in illegal activities, ranging from extortion, bribery and misconduct while on duty on highways.

The Zonal Commanding Officer in charge of Ogun and Lagos State operations of the FRSC, Samuel Obayemi, made the announcement in Lagos on Tuesday.

He said the development was rubbishing the image of the organisation, once known for parading itself as an organisation where corruption is low.

The officer said the corps was also worried over reports of increasing rate of attacks on officers while on duty.

Speaking at the FRSC Zone RS2 Fourth Quarter 2019 Retreat on “Building Capacity towards Effective Implementation of Operation Zero Tolerance”, Obayemi told commanding officers of the establishment to expose bad eggs in the company.

Obayemi, an Assistant Corps Marshal, said that exposing bad people in the FRSC was crucial for the company to move forward and achieve its set goals.

Making remarks on crime and criminality involving staff of the company, Obayemi, pleaded with officers to redeem the image of the FRSC, noting that no corrupt officer should be shielded.

According to him, incidences that plagued the corps in the out-going year include assaults, mob actions, kidnapping of staff as well as crime and criminality involving staff of the establishment.

Obayemi disclosed that from January till date, the company had recorded 143 cases of assaults, harassment, knock downs, abductions and attacks on staff.

