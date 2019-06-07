FRSC officer killed in Anambra by colleagues for trying to expose corruption

ADVERTISEMENT

An officer of Federal Road Safety Corps FRSC, Anambra state command, Emeka Ojei was on Thursday strangled to death by his colleagues in Onitsha, Anambra State.

Daily Trust learnt that the deceased who was a senior road marshal was strangled to death by his colleagues for trying to expose certain corrupt practices against one of his assailants in the office.

It was also learnt that his colleagues had warned him not to go ahead with his plan to Benin to report the alleged corrupt practices,and he insisted, but in order to cover the crime they killed him.

Daily Trust also gathered that the deceased had some damaging corruption allegations against his colleagues and was about going to report the alleged corrupt act at the FRSC headquarters, Benin City, Edo State before he met his untimely death.

A staff of the commission who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the prime suspect had appealed to the deceased not to go ahead with his plans, stating that the deceased refusal necesited his killing.

According to the source, the deceased officer was struggling with his mobile phone with the assailant when the other colleague joined and held him on the neck until he died.

“Emeka is one of the officers privileged to be working on a report on a corruption case to be sent to the headquarters in Benin.

“As he was about going to deliver the report, his Oga called him back, insisting that he shouldn’t go, but he insisted.

“His Oga dragged him with his phone while another officer joined him. He was struggling with them over the phone when they strangled him to death.” he said.

Daily Trust further learnt that the case had been lodged at the Police Area command Onitsha, while his Unit Commander and his accomplice had been arrested.

The FRSC Public Relations Officer in the state, Pascal Anigbo, has confirmed the incident, saying that the incident happened around 7pm in the office on Thursday.

Conforming the incident, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Mustapha Dandaura, said the incident took place in FRSC office in Onitsha.

According to him, there was a problem between the unit commander and a staff when another officer entered into the unit commander’s office in the process of defending the unit commander, the officer hit the deceased on the neck and he collapsed died.

“They had thought the deceased merely slumped until they discovered that he had died, and they did not report the matter last night till this morning,” Dandaura said.

The commissioner further said, he had ordered that matter be transferred to the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for further investigation as it was a murder case.

