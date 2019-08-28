FRSC in Sokoto moves to save ‘almajiris’ from accidents

ADVERTISEMENT

There has been a growing concern on the rights of ‘Almajiris’ as Nigerian children. Their vulnerability to dangers on the nation’s roads has also attracted attention.

It was against this backdrop that the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Sokoto recently initiated a concept on theinclusion of Almajiris in Road Safety Education at Islamiya schools.

“Being pedestrians, children are surrounded by dangers, especially the ‘Almajiris’ who are involved in hawking and begging,” Zonal Head of operations, FRSC Sokoto, DCC Muhammad Yakubu observes.

“In the process, they get injured or killed on the road due to lack of safety education.”

He noted that children remain the most vulnerable, at age seven as they are at a low stage of development in Psychomotor skills, comprehension, judgment, ability and protective instinct.

“Children at age seven are amongst the Vulnerable Road Users (VRU) as they are at risk of being knocked down or involved in Road Traffic Crash (RTC).”

This, he said, informed the reason to protect them adding, “we can protect Almajiris through road safety education”.

He recalls that FRSC had taken ‘a bold step’ in including road safety education in primary and secondary schools to catch them young as better road users in the future. “However, the inclusion of primary and secondary schools is not enough, provided we want to save the lives of the Almajiris from annihilation.”

“The Almajiris are a neglected or forgotten group left to the mercy of hawking or begging. The group must be taught road safety education in their Islamiya like any other child in western schools.”

He asserts that though the targeted children lacked formal education, yet they can learn road safety education in their dialect.

Zonal Commanding Officer (ZCO), Kayode Olagunju, says the move is part of efforts to coordinate all road safety activities to achieve the FRSC mission.

The Head Trauma Centre, Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto, Dr. Muhammad Oboirien also identifies road traffic accidents and domestic injuries as leading causes of childhood trauma in Northwest Nigeria.

He explains: “A common means of transportation in our study environment is the motorcycle and it is common to see children carried unrestrained with such means of transportation.

“Children do cross-busy roads without supervision. Even in places where zebra crossings are present, the average road user is mostly in a hurry to notice or obey such signs.”

Dr. Oboirien also observes that road traffic accident is common in the age groups of 6-10 and 11-15 years and males. “These are the

average ages the boy either is on the streets as street urchins or is engaged in menial jobs as cart pushers or beggars. This socioeconomic deprivation exposes the boy-child to myriads of hazards and injuries, including RTA.”

For 60-year-old Malam Yahya Haliru, an Islamiyah school proprietor/teacher, the road safety initiative is good and welcome development for both the students and teachers.

Malam Haliru recalled when one of his pupils was knocked down by a vehicle which led to his death adding that many of his students had over the years sustained various degrees of injuries from accidents when they were out on the streets.

He however advises: “For the programme to succeed, the organisers should take it to the doorstep of the almajiris in the presence of their teachers, so that they do not get frightened away. This would be better instead of taking them to a centre where they could hardly settle down.”

Many of the almajiris, interviewed are happy with the development.

One of them Safiyyu Yahya said: “The initiative will minimize the regular occurrence of accidents involving almajiris on major roads across the metropolis. It is even more crucial for pupils like us whose school is situated by the road leading to Kara livestock market with regular flow of vehicles.”

Another almajiri Yusuf declares: “I am glad that such programme will be introduced. Our thinking has been that no one cares about our plight.”

