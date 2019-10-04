FRSC impounds 160 tricycles, motorcycles in Kebbi, Zamfara

ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, has impounded over 160 tricycles and motorcycles in Kebbi and Zamfara States over number plate and rider’s licence violations.

FRSC Zonal Commanding Officer in charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara States, Assistant Corp Marshal Kayode Olagunju said this while speaking on the October 2 deadline for enforcement of the licence and number plate.

He said over 100 were impounded in Kebbi State and 60 in Zamfara State, adding that it was not commenced fully in Sokoto to because of the tension that was occasioned by Governorship election case in the state.

“We’re not going to give a new deadline. For us the deadline has expired and we could commence any moment from now,” he stressed.

Zonal Commanding Officer commended the three state governments for making adequate preparation towards ensuring availability of the licences and number plates.

“It will be different if we should enforce and at the end of the day Number Plate is not available,” he stated.

He said rhar “The Corps, States Boards of Internal Revenue and other stakeholders have put in place arrangements to ensure smooth processes of procuring number plates and riders licence.”

Olagunju noted that many riders had complied willingly, before the commencement date.

He emphasized that the enforcement of the laws was to enhance safety and security nationwide.

According to him, Section 10 (4)(I) of the FRSC Act(2007) makes it unlawful for any driver/rider to be on a road without the driver/rider thereof being in possession of a valid driving/riding licence or any other licence or permit required by law.

Vehicle Licence violation and vehicle plate violation each attracts N3,000 penalty or 6 months imprisonment or both while Driver’s Licence Violation attracts N10,000 fines penalty or one year jail term or both, he pointed out.

