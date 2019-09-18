FRSC has not banned Dangote trucks from night journey

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it has not banned Dangote trucks nor any motorist from night journeys.

The Corps’ Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem said this while clarifying a news item attributed to him on the subject matter to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday.

Reports had it that the commission and Dangote Group had agreed that the company’s trucks will not ply roads at night.

According to Kazeem, FRSC never announced that it will stop Dangote vehicles from plying roads in the country from 7 p.m to 7 a.m. It was advisory .

“FRSC did not say Dangote vehicles shall be impounded after 7.p.m.

“The commission never said so. We were quoted out of context that we will impound their vehicles.

“We usually have safety meetings with Dangote group and others

“One of such meetings was held on Tuesday where far reaching decisions were made and nothing was said that we were going to impound their vehicles.”

Kazeem explained that the FRSC did not have powers to impound vehicles at night saying that there was no law that said that the commission could restrict such vehicles.

He further said that what the commission could do was to only highlight dangers of night journey.

Reports had it that the Corps had tasked the group on prompt removal of broken down vehicles and the need to intensify efforts towards achieving professionalism in the recruitment, training and certification of its drivers.

Kazeem quotes the Corps Marshal Mr Boboye Oyeyemi to have directed that all Dangote trucks to be fully installed with Speed Limiting Device before Dec. 31.

“Dangote to provide details of any driver who commits traffic infraction to FRSC for subjection to Emotional Stability Test

“The Company to provide details of any driver who runs away after a crash to FRSC for flagging on the database so as to track such drivers.

“Foreign number plates on the company’s trucks to be replaced with Nigeria Number Plates before Dec. 31.”

