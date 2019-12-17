FRSC deploys 39,450 personnel, 806 patrol vehicles for Christmas watch

ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has deployed no fewer than 35,450 personnel including Special marshals across the country for 2019 ember months campaigns.

Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, who made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja said that the deployment was aimed at ensuring safer roads during the festive periods and beyond.

He said that the Corps had also deployed 806 patrol vehicles, 120 Ambulances, 204 motor bikes, and 27 tow trucks along designated routes in the special patrol that commenced on Dec. 15 to Jan. 19, 2020.

The officer said that the deployment was due to the commitment towards the realisation of the Corps corporate mandate and the imperatives of making the highways safer during the yuletide.

“This is part of the measures to ensure sanity on the nation’s highways, during this year’s Christmas and end of the year celebrations.

“It entails 24 hours enforcement along major highways, robust public enlightenment campaigns across the nation, prompt rescue/recovery services, stakeholder collaboration, Road Safety Observatory, uninterrupted motorized patrol, day time route lining.

”Also, traffic control, operation of mobile courts, activation of high alert on internal and external medical facilities, establishment of road camps and help areas, aerial surveillance, and purposeful synergy with other security agencies.

Kazeem said the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, has directed that the 2019 ember months campaign be targeted at enforcement on critical offences.

He said the offences include speeding, dangerous driving, tyre violation, lane indiscipline, road obstruction, use of phone while driving and overloading violation.

Others are seatbelt use violation, child safety, passengers manifest violation, mechanically deficient vehicles and unlatched container carrying vehicles.

He stated that part of the nationwide special operation was the massive deployment of personnel and logistics along 52 designated critical corridors and black spots.

He said that among the 52 corridors to be covered were Lokoja-Benin-Auchi, Abaji-Lokoja, Abuja-Keffi-Akwanga-HawanKibo-Jos, Minna-Birnin-Kebbi-Sokoto-Gusau-Funtua-Zaria, Potiskum-Damaturu, Kabba and Udi-Orji River-Awka-Owo, Ibadan-Ogere-Sagamu, Abuja-Airport Road-Giri and Opi-Junction-Nike-Enugu Highways.

He also said that the Corps had identified some alternative routes that could be used by motorists to ease traffic flow.

“Lokoja-Kabba-Ayere-Akunu-Ise Junction-Ileare-Ado Ekiti-Ilesha, Lokoja-Kabba-Ayere, Lokoja-Okene-Ogori Magongo-Owo, 9th Mile-Udi-Oji River-Ufuma-Umunze, Bauchi-Alkaleri-Kaltungo, and Kaduna-Kachiji-Kwoi-Manchok.

Others are Keffi-Nasarawa-Toto-Abaji-Lokoja, Lagos-Ikorodu-Sagamu, Lekki-Epe-Ijebu Ode, Sango Ota-Ifo-Abeokuta, Dutse Alhaji-Bwari-Jere, and Dutse Alhaji-Bwari-Kwoi-Kafanchan-Jos,” he said.

According to Kazeem, the Corps Marshal has directed Commanding Officers to ensure adequate deployment of logistics and operational materials within their Commands to aid the campaign.

“The Operational Materials are: patrol vehicles, advance life support ambulances, heavy duty tow trucks, medium and light duty tow trucks, patrol motor bikes, extricating machines and reflective jackets.

“Others are traffic cones, patrol lights, radar Guns, breathalyzer, cameras, e-tablets, alcolphones, walkie-talkie, and CUG mobile phones,” he said.

Kazeem urged motorists to ensure strict compliance with all traffic rules and regulations as well as proper maintenance of their vehicles.

He also urged passengers to equally monitor their drivers over reckless driving, driving under the influence of alcohol and other road vices.

“Following the need to bridge the existing gap in communication between the motoring public and the Corps, the Corps has established the National Traffic Radio 107.1 FM for daily traffic updates for travellers, effective enlightenment and education on best road culture among others.

“The station is to serve as a veritable platform for the motoring public to report any obstruction, incidences of crash or traffic-related emergencies.

“In case of any emergency, call the toll free telephone line 122 and 070022553772 or tune in to the National Traffic Radio 107.1FM and call 08052998090, 09067000015, or visit the social media handles; Facebook TrafficRadio1, Twitter; @TrafficRadio1, Instagram: TrafficRadio1 for prompt response,” he said. (NAN)

