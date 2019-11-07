FRSC boss urges Kano Govt. to establish Road Safety Advisory Council

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Boboye Oyeyemi, the Corps Marshal, Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC), has called on the Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje to establish a State Road Safety Advisory Council.

Oyeyemi made the call on Wednesday in Kano during the official flag off of the 2019 Ember months public enlightenment campaign held at Kofar Wambai Motor park.

NAN reports that The Corps Marshal was represented by the Acting Commander, Kaduna Zonal Command, Alhaji Hafiz Muhammed-Tarauni.

According to him, the Call was also necessary so as to ensure the implementation of the Nigerian Road Safety Strategy in the state.

He explained that the aim was also to reduce the incidence of road crashes, deaths, injuries and other consequences on Nigerian roads by 50 per cent.

“The advisory council is necessary to join synergy with the other states of the federation in ensuring the safety of road users and proper emergency management.

In his remarks, Gov. Ganduje stressed the importance of road transportation to national development which therefore must be held in high esteem.

The Governor was represented by the Commissioner of Housing and Transport, Alhaji Lawal Musa.

“Road which happens to be the major mode of transportation in Nigeria, is believed to be associated with avoidable crashes due to reckless driving attitude of road users that often results in death, injuries and also loss of property.

“It is pertinent to state that the effort being made by the FRSC to stem the tide through public enlightenment campaign is highly quite commendable, ” Ganduje said.

Also in his remarks, the FRSC Sector Commander, Zubairu Mato said that such campaign has been the tradition of the FRSC because towards the end of every year, there is considerable increase in vehicular and human traffic movements.

“It is worthy to note that this increase of traffic density brings about crashes that usually result in death, injuries and loss of property, hence the need to enlighten the general public to drive patiently,” he said.

The Chairman, National Road Transport Owners (NARTO), Alhaji Sani Idi-Danfulani commended the FRSC for the enlightenment campaign and pledged to mobilise their members to always abide by the road traffic rules and regulations. (NAN)

