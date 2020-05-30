FRSC board approves promotion of 42 senior officers

ADVERTISEMENT

The board of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has approved the promotion of 10 Corps Commanders (CC) to the rank of Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) and 32 Deputy Corps Commanders (DCC) to the rank of CC.

The Deputy Corps Public Education Officer, Mr McCharm Sambo, disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abuja.

Sambo said that the approval was subsequent to the virtual meeting of the FRSC Board on promotion of Senior Officers, where the promotion exercise was diligently deliberated.

The promotion, which takes effect from May 29, has the following CC promoted to ACM as follows:

“Mr Bisi Kazeem, who is presently, the Corps Public Education Officer at the National Headquarters (RSHQ) Abuja and Mr Hyginus Omeje, the Sector Commander, Lagos State,

“Mr Clement Oladele, Sector Commander, Ogun State; Mr Francis Udoma, Sector Commander, Imo State and Mr Shehu Iliyasu, the Corps Procurement Officer RSHQ.

“Mr Benjamin D Anafa, Corps Commander in charge of Monitoring and Evaluation Unit, Operations Department, RSHQ and 4 others,” he said.

Sambo noted that the newly promoted Corps Commanders from the rank of DCC were Mr Segun Ogungbemide, Sector Head of Operations, Ondo State Sector Command.

“DCC Godwin Ntukidem, who is the Principal Staff Officer II to the Corps Marshal, DCC Kukbol Gonji, the Deputy Corps Legal Adviser, DCC LD Shehu, DCC CM Onukwubiri, DCC IG Ibrahim, and 26 others,” he said.

The Chairman, FRSC Board, Malam Bukhari Bello, expressed his satisfaction with the high level of transparency and objectivity that heralded the promotion process.

Bello urged the promoted officers to show more commitment and rededicate themselves to achieving the corporate mission of the Corps which were to eradicate road traffic crashes and create a safer motoring environment in the country.

He stated that the promotion exercise was part of the Commission’s drive towards rewarding excellence and hard work in line with the administrative philosophy of the present leadership of the Corps.

Corps Marshal, FRSC, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, equally congratulated the newly promoted Officers for their excellent performances during the exercise.

Oyeyemi charged them to put in their best in the course of their duties as their new ranks call for more focus and dedication, noting that every promotion comes with greater responsibilities.

He admonished those who were not fortunate in the promotion to keep hope alive as opportunities still abound in the future.

He promised to improve the general welfare of the personnel of the Corps to the satisfaction of all.

He called on all personnel to be of good cheer and put in greater efforts toward the realisation of the corporate mandate of the Corps.

The Corps Marshal directed that all affected officers would be decorated in their respective Zonal Commands.

He said that the decoration would be conducted in strict compliance with Presidential directives and NCDC guidelines on COVID-19.

NAN reports that the promotion exercise began with medical examination, physical fitness test, computer based examination and virtual oral interview. (NAN)

