FRSC: 12 persons died in Kano road accident

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Kano State has confirmed the death of 12 commuters involved in a ghastly car accident in Tsaida village, near Gaya town in Kano State.

According to the Sector Commander, Corps Commander Zubairu Mato, the accident involved two vehicles – a Toyota bus and a Volkswagen saloon car with plate numbers BBR690AA and KTG467YG respectively.

He added that 26 people sustained injuries out of which 11 were males, 4 females and 3 children.

The FRSC sector commandant further stated that men of FRSC wudil branch swung into action when it received the information of the accident.

According to him, the officers of the safety corps took the victims to the general hospital where 12 people were confirmed dead out of which 8 were males, 1 female and 3 children.

He further stressed that the dead and the injured had since being taken to Gaya General Hospital in Gaya local government area for treatment to the injured while the corpses of the dead were deposited in the hospital mortuary.

An eye witness told Daily Trust that the accident was as a result of over-speeding and bad road, adding that the accident occurred around 10:30 am Wednesday.

