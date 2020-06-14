From COVID-19 to rape pandemic?

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria like many other countries is still battling with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over 13,000 cases have been confirmed in the country since the outbreak and the figures have continued to rise by the day.

While the country is doing its best to handle this global health emergency, another ‘pandemic’ known as rape suddenly resurfaced and has been ravaging the country like wild fire.

The rape pandemic seems not to be peculiar to any region of the country as virtually every part of the federation has continued to witness cases of rape in recent times.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

Although, rape has been an age long problem, the spike in the heinous crime in recent weeks has become source of worry for both the low and mighty.

Our daughters, sisters, wives, mothers and girls are no more safe, hence, the need for drastic measures to curtail the rape pandemic.

Given the ugly trend, I call on the National Assembly, governors and state assemblies to urgently come up with legislations and measures that will put a permanent end to this pandemic.

Onogwu Reuben writes from Utako, Abuja

Related

Download Daily Trust News App