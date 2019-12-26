FRIN Ibadan emerge 16th RIGAN Games champion

ADVERTISEMENT

The Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria, Ibadan has emerged the overall champions of the just concluded 16th RIGAN Games with 20 Gold, 21 Silver and 22 Bronze medals.

The Games held at Nigerian Building and Road Research Institute in Sango-Ota, Ogun State had 20 institutes who battled for honours during the 10 days the competition held.

FRIN defeated Federal Institute of Industrial Research, Oshodi by a lone goal.

The participating institutes were drawn from ministries of science and technology, agriculture, transport, health, industries and the Presidency.

According to the president of RIGAN, Professor Rabiu Adamu of the Ahmadu Bello University, ABU Zaria, about 1500 athletes competed in athletics (track and field), football, volleyball, basketball, tennis, table tennis, indoor games like squash, badminton, draught, chess and scrabble.

The Jericho – Ibadan based Institute carted home a total of 63 medals, comprising of 20 gold 21 silver and 22 bronze to emerge overall winners at the 10 Day fiesta.

Other winners are National Veterinary Research Institute, Vom Jos (NVRI) who came second with a total of 59 medals comprising 18 Gold, 16 Silver, 25 Bronze and third position was claimed by Institute for Agricultural Research & TrainingMoor Plantation Ibadan (IAR &T) with a total medal of 49 comprising of 14 gold, 22 silver 13 bronze.

The host Nigerian Building and Road Research Institute (NBRRI) came 6th with 13 medals comprising 5 gold 1 silver and 6 bronze altogether.

The maiden edition of the games took place at Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria in 1982.

