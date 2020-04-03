Friday prayers hold in Bauchi despite Covid 19 spread

ADVERTISEMENT

Friday prayers were held in all Juma’at mosques in Bauchi metropolis and other towns across the state yesterday despite having three confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the state.

Our correspondent who went round the metropolis observed huge attendance in mosques amid the new trend of keeping sanitizers, water and detergents at the entrance for washing of hands.

Although the state government has not banned juma’at prayers and church services, it earlier banned congregations of more than 50 persons.

The Deputy Governor and Chairman, Taskforce Response Committee on Covid-19, Senator Baba Tela, on Thursday disclosed the suspension of the lockdown while briefing newsmen in Bauchi. He said the suspension followed consultations with opinion leaders, statesmen, ulamas and the clergy, security agencies, healthcare professionals and taking into cognizance of the fact that majority of the people work for daily sustenance.

He said borders in the state would be closed for an initial period of 14 days effective from 6pm Thursday, and enjoined citizens to maintain one-to-one point spacing and avoid overcrowding, adding that social distancing should also be maintained in mosques, churches, markets, weddings and other social gatherings.

