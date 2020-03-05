Fresh ‘trouble’ for Emir Sanusi as Kano Assembly opens probe

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kano State House of Assembly has launched a fresh probe against the Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammadu Sanusi ll, over alleged violation of ‘‘some Hausa norms, culture and traditions’’.

At yesterday’s plenary, the Chairman, House Committee on Local Governments and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Zubairu Hamza Massu, said he received two petitions against the emir on March 2, 2020, for onward transmission to the House.

Presenting the petitions to the House, Massu said one of them was from the Kano State Society for Promotion of Education and Culture, and signed by Muhammad Bello Abdullahi, and the other was from an individual named;Muhammad Mukhtar Ja’en Yamma.

Massu added that the petitioners, who backed their petitions with video clips contained in flash drive, requested the House to investigate the emir’s actions which they alleged contradict the Hausa norms, values, culture and sometimes religion.

Shortly after he laid the petition before the House, the Speaker, Alhaji Abdulazeez Garba Gafasa sought the opinion of other members over the transmission of the report to the House Committee on Public Complaints and Petitions and the period within which the committee should finish its work and report back.

The assembly unanimously agreed that the report should be transmitted to the committee but offered two options on the duration within which the committee should finish its assignment.

Two members; Tasi’u Ibrahim Zabainawa and Tasi’u Abdullahi suggested that the committee should be given one week to finish its assignment while Sani Muhammad from Bunkure Local Government suggested that only four days be given to the committee to handle the work.

Finally, the House directed the committee to finish its assignment within one week and report back.

The Deputy Speaker, Alhaji Hamza Ibrahim Ci-Dari; Majority Leader, Alhaji Kabiru Hassan Dashi and Chief Whip, Alhaji Tasi’u Ibrahim Zabainawa, were incorporated into the committee, thereby making the membership, eight.

Shortly after committing the report to the committee, a member from Dala Local Government, Alhaji Lawal Hassan Chediyar Yan-Gurasa, raised an objection, insisting that the House ought to have established the authenticity of the petitions before transmitting same to the committee.

He further stated that the House must know the petitioners and those who signed it before accepting it, noting that “one way of establishing this is by summoning the petitioners to appear before the House. Again, the petition should be read during the session before transmitting it to the committee.

“We are lawmakers, it is uncalled-for, for the House to just accept the petitions without verifying its authenticity’’, he said.

Reacting to this position, the Speaker said Section 3(b) of the House Rules has empowered the House Committee on Public Complaints and Petitions to study and make necessary findings regarding petitions.

Also reacting, Massu said Chediyar Yan-Gurasa misunderstood the House Rules, noting that such petitions always come to the House either through the executive or members.

He said: “Whenever a member of the public wants to present a petition or lodge a complaint before the House, that person must channel his petition or complaint either through the executive or any of the members.

“What the petitioners want from the House, is to call the emir to order, because as a public figure and emir for that matter, the monarch should not have sent his daughter to represent him at a public event.

“I can vividly recall that this is one of the allegations raised by the petitioners. And the petitioners want the emir to restrain himself from engaging in any action that is capable of tarnishing our norms, values and culture.

“Now that the House has referred the petitions to the committee and they are just mere allegations against the monarch, the committee will invite the emir to appear before it and defend himself. So, I can assure you, he will be given a fair hearing.”

The emir’s many crises

This is not the first time the assembly is investigating the emir. Sometime in 2017, the House launched an investigation against the emir over alleged abuse of office, following a motion moved by a member from Nassarawa Local Government, Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmad Gama.

The assembly, at that time constituted a 7-man ad-hoc committee headed by a member representing Warawa Local Government, Alhaji Labaran Abdul Madari, to ascertain the truth or otherwise of the eight-count charge levelled against the emir.

The offences allegedly committed by the emir, Daily Trust recalls, include his allegation against the state governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and the entire members of Kano state House of Assembly, of mismanaging the resources of the state by travelling to China, his remarks on the proposed Kano light rail project and what they called the emir’s attack on President Muhammadu Buhari.

Others were ‘‘alleged embezzlement of funds belonging to the emirate, tarnishing the image of the emirate by asking his daughter to represent him at a public function, introducing strange religious issues and his active involvement in politics’’.

However, the assembly suspended its investigation following a request transmitted to the House by Governor Ganduje, seeking a halt to the process.

The governor, in a letter he sent to the assembly pleaded with the lawmakers to halt the investigation on the basis that the emir had shown remorse and the intervention of notable personalities including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, former Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, APC national leadership; two former heads of state, General Ibrahim Badamsi Babangida (rtd), General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Alhaji Aminu Dantata among others.

Other probes

Prior to the investigation by the Kano assembly, the state Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission also investigated the emir and the emirate council over alleged questionable expenditure of over N6bn.

But this investigation was also suspended after the assembly opened investigation into the same matter.

According the Chairman of the Commission, Barrister Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado, the probe was suspended in obedience of Section 16 of the commission’s law which prevents it from investigating any matter that is before the state Assembly, Executive and or court.

‘Lawmakers acting script’

But a prominent supporter of the Emir, Alhaji Mansur Muhammad, told Daily Trust that the monarch “did no wrong and the lawmakers were acting someone’s script”.

“His daughter represented her father in his personal capacity and nobody can dictate to him how he can relate with his family,” he said.

On allegations that he made some comments contrary to Islam, Alhaji Mansur said the Emir is a well known Islamic scholar and his position is a religious leader, he has every right to comment on Islamic affairs.

“Even Governor Abdullahi Ganduje can testify to this because he used to attend Emir Sanusi’s annual Ramadan lecture in Saudi Arabia when the Emir was the deputy governor of the Central Bank”.

Emirate yet to decide on next line of action

When contacted, the Chief of Staff to the emir, Alhaji Munir Sanusi, said he could not say much for now because the matter has not been discussed at the council level.

“This is a serious issue that the council must decide on the next line of action to be taken. I promise you that as soon as the council decides, I will communicate to you,” he said.

