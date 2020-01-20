Fresh crisis hits PDP in Edo

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) coming congress in Edo State, youths of the party have called on the National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, to intervene in the crisis rocking the party in the state.

The youths, under the umbrella of PDP Youths for Justice, said the call became necessary because the alleged plot by State Chairman of the party, Chief Dan Orbih, to impose Senator Odion Ugbesia as his successor at the congress, would led to total failure in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

Four persons – Senator Odion Ugbesia, Engr. Fred Okah, Tony Azegbemin and Chief Omi Imoisili – have indicated interest to succeed Orbih whose tenure will elapse in March this year.

However a statement signed by the coordinator of the group, Alhaji Musa Kadiri, in Benin, said Senator Ugbesia was not fit to pilot the affairs of the party in the state.

“Secondus should tackle the Edo PDP crisis at the party’s National Working Committee meeting scheduled for Tuesday, January 21,” he said.

Responding, Senator Ugbesia, said nothing would stop his ambition, adding that the agitating youths “need prayers”.

Edo Publicity Secretary of PDP Mr. Chris Nehikhare, who spoke earlier on the issue, said the party did not know any of its support groups by that name.

