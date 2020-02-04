Fresh crisis between Jukun, Hausa youths averted in Taraba

ADVERTISEMENT

Fresh crisis between Jukun and Hausa youths has been averted in Wukari town of Taraba state on Tuesday.

Daily Trust gathered that the trouble started when a group of Jukun youths attempted to pull down a building being erected by a Hausa man on plot of land he purchased at Wappan Naku area in the town.

It was further gathered that the Hausa youths resisted, as the situation nearly turn into clash between the two groups but for the timely intervention of elders from both sides which brought the situation under control.

Elders from Jukun and Hausa communities, it was learnt had warned the youths against causing trouble in the town which has witnessed series of ethnic and religious crisis in the past.

A witness, Mallam Dauda Bala, told our reporter that the misunderstanding between the youths was controlled following qiuck intervention of elders of Jukun and Hausa as well the Wukari traditional council.

He said the Hausa man who was stopped from erectiing the building was allowed to continue with the building.

Bala added that already soldiers and Police are on patrol in the area to forestall any break down of law and order.

The chairman of Wukari local government area, Mr.Adigrace Daniel, has not respond to calls and text message put across by our reporter to his mobile line, as at the time of filing this report.

However, the spokesman of Taraba police command, DSP David Misal, told Daily Trust that there was misunderstanding between two persons in the town and it was quickly resolved by elders, saying there is total calm in the town now.

He said the patrol by soldiers and Police was just to warn people against causing trouble in the area.

“There was a misunderstanding between two persons and it was qiuckly resolved by elders; and personally I don’t want the issue to be reported because there was not even exchange of blows during the misunderstanding,” DSP Misal said.

