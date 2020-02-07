Fresh batch of 161 Libyan returnees arrives

ADVERTISEMENT

Another batch of 161 stranded returnees from Libya has arrived Nigeria as the European Union and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) resumed repatriation of refugees from the restive North African country.

Yesterday’s operation was the first to be carried out in 2020 after a batch of 168 returnees were returned on December 6, 2019.

Exactly two months after the lull, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) received another batch of returnees who arrived aboard an Al-Buraq air with flight number UZ189 and registration number 5A-DMA.

The flight landed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos in the late hours of Thursday.

Ag. Coordinator, Lagos Territorial Office of NEMA, Mr. Ibrahim Farinloye said the returnees comprised 48 female adults, four female children, five female infants as well as 102 male adults, one male child and one male infant.

This batch brought the total numbers of Voluntary Returnees from Libya to 14,045 alone which is made up of 8,200 males and 5,845 females since the exercise started in 2017.

