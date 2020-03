ADVERTISEMENT

A defrocked French Catholic priest was given a five-year jail term Monday for sexually abusing boy scouts decades ago when they were in his care, his lawyer said.

The allegations against Bernard Preynat sparked the biggest crisis in the French Church in decades and last year saw a cardinal accused of covering up the alleged crimes.

AFP

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Related

Download Daily Trust News App