French Open 2019: Djokovic beaten by Thiem in semi-final

ADVERTISEMENT

World number one Novak Djokovic’s bid to hold all four Grand Slam titles at the same time was ended by Dominic Thiem in the French Open semi-final.

Thiem beat the 32-year-old 6-2 3-6 7-5 5-7 7-5 in the semi-final, which began on Friday but was interrupted by bad weather three times.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fourth seed will face 11-time champion Rafael Nadal on Sunday, a repeat of last year’s final.

Thiem, 25, is the first Austrian player to reach a second Grand Slam final.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was an unbelievable day for me,” said Thiem, who had never beaten a world number one at a major before.

The French Open is Thiem’s most successful Grand Slam. He reached the US Open quarter-final in 2018 but has never made it past the fourth round at Wimbledon or the Australian Open.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App