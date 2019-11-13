FreeSowore: ‘We did not open fire on protesters’ – DSS

ADVERTISEMENT

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Wednesday said its operatives did not open fire on alleged protesters who had stormed its facility yesterday.

The spokesman of the Service, Peter Afunanya, in a statement said, “As a normal global security practice, the operatives stood in defence of their facility when some group of persons made unruly attempts to forcefully break into the place and effect the release of Omoloye Sowore.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that despite unwarranted provocations, the Service, as a professional and responsible organization, did not shoot at the protesters and could not have done so.

ADVERTISEMENT How Nigeria Men Now Naturally and permanently boost their bedroom performance and regain confidence

He said, “For emphasis, the Service reiterates its avowed readiness to release Sowore once the processes are concluded. It maintains that the appropriate persons have still not turned up to take delivery of Sowore.”

He noted that while all those that have so far shown up are not directly concerned with the matter and unqualified, many others have either chosen to grandstand or politicize it to achieve hidden interests.

He said in the last few days, the Service has continued to witness deliberate campaigns of calumny, threats, and aspersions against it.

He said, “It will not, for any reason, join issues with its mudslingers. The media is called upon to be neutral and remain champions of the truth.”

Afunanya said, “It is only appropriate that those who stood surety for Sowore present themselves and have him released to them.”

“It is even more disappointing that Femi Falana, who is a senior lawyer, would wrongly guide his client and supporters,” he said.

“He is rather playing to the gallery and mobilizing miscreants to subvert the Service and other state authorities. He has an excellent relationship with the DG, DSS. But in the circumstance, he has refused to reach out to him over the case like he had on previously related ones,” he added.

He said the Service restates its commitment to the rule of law and particularly respect to the Court, noting that it will not be intimidated or harassed into hasty actions.

He said, “It reassures the public that it will not waste a second to release Sowore if the proper processes are followed. And Falana, sure, knows what these are.”

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

Download Daily Trust News App