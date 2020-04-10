Free electricity: Consumers demand clarity on modalities

ADVERTISEMENT

Electricity customers said yesterday that they were yet to understand the modalities on how the two- month free electricity pronounced by the Distribution Companies (DisCos) will be implemented.

The agitations by customers for clarity on how and when they would start enjoying free electricity for two months followed different statements and declarations by different stakeholders.

On Wednesday, the spokesman for the Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos), Sunday Oduntan, said they have aligned with the federal government to provide a two-month rebate of free electricity to customers nationwide.

Oduntan said this was in recognition of the challenging effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economic and daily lives of customers.

However, Monday Okon, a consumer in Abuja asked of the precise details including when the free tariff would commence.

On his part, Habibu Aliyu, a businessman in Suleja, said, “The grey areas should be cleared so as not to leave us in the dark. We really want to know the specifics because in Nigeria, it is one thing for our leaders to make a promise and it is an entirely different thing for them to deliver,” he said.

Gabriel Onuh, a resident of Kaduna asked if those on prepaid meters would be included and how they would get the rebate.

Kashim Abdul in Ibadan, Oyo State, expressed doubt on constant power supply during the free months saying, “We Nigerians can pay the bills, all we need is constant electricity. I hope there will be supply during the period.”

Multiple DisCos, multiple interests

There are 10 private DisCos and Yola DisCo, which is managed by the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE). Some of them spoken to yesterday said they would only give free electricity to their customers if the government would foot the bill.

Others said as far as they were concerned, the bonus was only a proposal which would be subjected to scrutiny.

Daily Trust recalled that the National Assembly had last week announced that it was considering a bill that would allow Nigerians to enjoy electricity supply for two months without any charges.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, said the issue was raised during the meeting of the National Assembly and the special ministerial task force set up by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The task given to the group was to give advice on the general economic outlook, stimulus plans and packages to save the Nigerian economy.

In a tweet on his official handle @femigbaja, the speaker said that engagements were on-going with the electricity distribution companies to work out the details of the stimulus package, which was expected to touch every household in Nigeria. “At a meeting between @nassnigeria and the minister of finance, @ZShamsuna and her team, I disclosed that @HouseNGR is considering a second stimulus bill that will provide Nigerians with free electricity supply for two months to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he wrote.

The Dilemma of DisCos

Though the spokesman for the electricity distributors said in his statement on Wednesday that the details of implementation of the free electricity would come soon, sources privy to the plan said there was no way the DisCos that were grappling with liquidity crisis would deliver without concrete arrangement.

Another source told the Daily Trust last night that the two-month free electricity for Nigerians would gulp between N100 and N120 billion.

When asked yesterday to give specifics, Oduntan told the Daily Trust that, “The energy to be supplied for the two months is not going to be free from the DisCos; it is going to be paid for by the federal government in partnership with the National Assembly.

“As such, the ability for the DisCos to go forward is subject to the stimulus package being passed by the National Assembly and signed into law by Mr. President,” he said.

Oduntan said while the palliative sought to mitigate the economic challenges facing Nigerians occasioned by the COVID-19 period, the DisCos hoped that authorities would not lose sight of the no-cost reflective tariff they were grappling with.

He, however, lauded President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly for the initiative to give free electricity to Nigerians.

Findings revealed that the DisCos currently have a shortfall of N1.3 trillion in their operations, which would be covered by the proposed tariff hike between July 2020 and June 2020.

The tariff hike which was supposed to have commenced on April 1, 2020, was extended by three months because of the ravaging coronavirus pandemic.

Different positions on free electricity

As more questions are being asked on the planned two-month free electricity supply, majority of the 11 DisCos, speaking separately, said there was no concrete arrangement in place yet.

The Kaduna Electric in a statement yesterday said it was awaiting the modalities for implementation.

A statement issued by its spokesman, Abdullahi Abdulazeez said the DisCo was not told if the free electricity would be for the month of March and April or April and May.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Kano DisCo, Dr. Jamil Isyaku Gwamna, said that the move to give free electricity was a welcome idea, saying it showed the concern of all stakeholders to the plights of Nigerians.

“We have already mobilised more engineers to the fields and put modalities in place to ensure the comfort of all our customers in Kano, Jigawa and Katsina states.”

Shedding more light on their position, the spokesman for Kano DisCo, Ibrahim Sani Shawai, said “KEDCO believes that the move by government would make life easier during the lockdown aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus.

“The management, however, noted that the palliative move is still a proposal that has not been rectified and as such customers should continue to pay their bills, while KEDCO awaits the implementation of the palliative move by government,” he said.

On its part, Port Harcourt DisCo covering a major part of the South-south states said it was also waiting to see the modalities. Its spokesman, John Onyi in a statement said, “While we await the official directive from the relevant government agency, PHED as a responsible organisation will not hesitate to comply accordingly.

“Meanwhile, our operations will continue as usual and customers are advised to pay their electricity bills as we strive to serve them satisfactorily as promised,” he said.

The management of Ikeja Electric in a statement said while it would support the plan, “We urge all our customers to pay their utility bills as usual while on our part, we shall continue to serve and put our customers first during this difficult period.”

The Ibadan DisCo said it was ready to be part of the deal based on instructions from relevant authorities. Its spokesperson, Angela Olanrewaju, said the free electricity bill was at a proposal stage, hasn’t been signed into law and therefore not binding on the DisCo.

We’ve not been consulted on free electricity – GenCos

Officials of some Electricity Generation Companies (GenCos) said yesterday that they were yet to understand the modalities of implementation.

The Executive Secretary of the Association of Power Generating Companies (APGC), Dr. Joy Ogaji, in a response to our enquiry confirmed that the GenCos were yet to be consulted on the issue of free electricity for Nigerians.

The power sector comprises three core players in the value chain, including 24 gas-based Generation Companies (GenCos) and three hydropower GenCos, all private firms generating electricity, which is transmitted by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) – a public firm to the Distribution Companies (DisCos) who then supply the power to the final consumers.

Experts say all stakeholders in the chain must be fully involved before free electricity for Nigerians would be a reality.

Daily Trust reports that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) ought to be the implementing agency and it is the one that authorises tariffs for the DisCos.

NERC Chairman, Prof. James Momoh and his spokesman, Dr. Abba Usman-Arabi did not respond to calls placed to their lines and messages sent to them.

However, an official said staff of the commission were part of those directed to remain at home in line with the lockdown initiative of the federal government.

He said they hope to resume work on Tuesday when the initiators of the free electricity would most likely brief them on how to work out the modalities.

Reacting to the free electricity plan, the President of the Nigeria Consumers Protection Network, Kunle Olubiyo thanked the leadership of DisCos for supporting the government’s decision.

He said, “At a time like this, there is need for everyone to be on the same page with government. I know that government is fully aware of the facts that such actions have cost implication.”

Head of Power Up Nigeria, a power sector advocacy group, Adetayo Adegbemile, said the initiators should consider electricity consumers on prepaid meters and not just those on estimated billing.

He also wondered how the implementation will work without consulting the GenCos.

“Is this decision in conjunction with the generators? This is because the DisCos are meant to only distribute what has been generated on energy invoice value,” Adegbemile noted.

