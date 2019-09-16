  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Fraud: Kukah denies owning Facebook accounts
ADVERTISEMENT

Fraud: Kukah denies owning Facebook accounts

By Abbas Jimoh Published Date
Bishop Matthew Kukah.

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Dr. Matthew Hassan Kukah, has denied having any Facebook account, let alone using it to defraud unsuspecting people.

He said yesterday in a statement that over the past few years an impostor has been defrauding unsuspecting people and his innocent admirers and that this was contained earlier.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our attention has been drawn to this unfortunate development again, hence the need for this disclaimer. This said impostor has accepted friends’ requests and sent same to many to people in the name of Bishop Kukah,” the bishop said in a statement signed on his behalf by his spokesman, Rev Chris Omotosho.

According to him, the impostor has exchanged pleasantries in an uncharacteristic ways and has promised his victims of jobs and contracts in exchange for financial gratification.

“May I advise the general public against this online fraudster and people of his like. For the records: Most Rev Matthew Hassan Kukah has no Facebook account under any name whatsoever.

“Kindly disregard anyone claiming to be the bishop. At best report any of such suspicious overtures to the office of the diocesan Chancellor of Sokoto diocese via: sokdiocese@yahoo.com, admin@catholicdiocese-sokoto.org or friarchris@yahoo.com. For those who fell prey to this hoax, we regret any discomfort or inconveniences you may have experienced,” he said.

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.