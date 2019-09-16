Fraud: Kukah denies owning Facebook accounts

ADVERTISEMENT

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Dr. Matthew Hassan Kukah, has denied having any Facebook account, let alone using it to defraud unsuspecting people.

He said yesterday in a statement that over the past few years an impostor has been defrauding unsuspecting people and his innocent admirers and that this was contained earlier.

“Our attention has been drawn to this unfortunate development again, hence the need for this disclaimer. This said impostor has accepted friends’ requests and sent same to many to people in the name of Bishop Kukah,” the bishop said in a statement signed on his behalf by his spokesman, Rev Chris Omotosho.

According to him, the impostor has exchanged pleasantries in an uncharacteristic ways and has promised his victims of jobs and contracts in exchange for financial gratification.

“May I advise the general public against this online fraudster and people of his like. For the records: Most Rev Matthew Hassan Kukah has no Facebook account under any name whatsoever.

“Kindly disregard anyone claiming to be the bishop. At best report any of such suspicious overtures to the office of the diocesan Chancellor of Sokoto diocese via: sokdiocese@yahoo.com, admin@catholicdiocese-sokoto.org or friarchris@yahoo.com. For those who fell prey to this hoax, we regret any discomfort or inconveniences you may have experienced,” he said.

