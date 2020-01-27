Fraud: FG’s case against Kenneth Amadi resumes Jan 29

ADVERTISEMENT

The trial of a Lagos-based businessman, Kenneth Ndubuisi Amadi, and his company, Idid Nigeria Limited, will resume on January 29.

The case was to have begun on January 8, but was shifted because courts were on break.

Amadi and Idid Nigeria Limited were alleged to have obtained N1.115 million by false pretence from a petroleum company.

The accused businessman and his company were alleged to have committed offences contrary to section 1(1)(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other fraud related offences Act, Cap A6, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and punishable under section 1(3) of the same Act.

Recall that when the matter was called for hearing in November 2019, the Chief State Counsel from the Department of Public Prosecutions of the Federation, A.K Aliyu had informed the court that attempts were made to serve the charge on the 1st Defendant through his counsel but the lawyer from the office of the learned silk declined to accept service.

Meanwhile, An Abuja High Court dismissed a defamation case filed against Eunisell Limited and two others. The suit was filed by Kenneth Amadi, a former employee, who had approached the court for alleged defamation against him.

