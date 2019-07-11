Fraud: Businesswoman faces N4m car importation charge

ADVERTISEMENT

A 55-year-old businesswoman, Precious Ogbuka, who allegedly obtained N4 million from a business partner under guise of importing cars with the money, was on Thursday docked at an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

Ogbuka, whose address was not provided, is standing trial on a three-count charge bordering on fraud and false charge.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Cyriacus Osuji, had told the court that the defendant committed the alleged offences on Jan. 11, 2018, at Ajao Estate area of Lagos.

He said that the defendant obtained N4 million from the complainant, one Prisca Iheanacho, under the pretext of importing vehicles with the promise of refunding the money after three months.

Osuji said that the defendant failed to refund the money, however, accused the complainant at Zone 2 Police station of threatening her life.

He said “due to the defendant’s wrongful accusation, the complainant was charged with conspiracy and threat to life at Zone 2 police command on July 20, 2018.

“The defendant caused the complainant to be wrongfully charged knowing that the complainant was innocent.”

He said that the offences contravened Sections 95 (1), 287 and 314 (1) (a) (3) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs M. O. Ope-Agbe, granted her bail in the sum of N3 million, with one surety in like sum.

She ordered that the surety should be gainfully employed and should show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The case was adjourned until Sept. 12 for trial. (NAN)

