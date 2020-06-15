Frank: Why Wike, other PDP bigwigs should rally round Obaseki

ADVERTISEMENT

A political activist, Comrade Timi Frank, has called on the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, to show leadership and prevail on those preventing the Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, from joining their fold in the state.

Frank said there may be clashes of interests with some bigwigs in Edo State but governor Wike, as one of the active and respected leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-south, should make the warring parties see reasons to give governor Obaseki a chance.

Frank, a former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), believes that the forum of the APC governors failed to protect their colleague from the dreaded hands of APC cabals, hence PDP governors, especially from the South-south should prove to be different.

Obaseki was disqualified from participating in the Primary election of the APC with the screening committee citing discrepancies in his certificate as a reason.

Many have seen it coming following a long time battle between the governor and his predecessor, Adam Oshiomhole, who is also the national chairman of the party.

Obaseki have been making efforts to team up with the opposition party in the state to realise his second term ambition but all his efforts seem to be in vain.

Consequently, he is reaching out to leaders of the PDP in the South south for support.

And Frank said PDP leaders should seize the opportunity of having Obaseki in their fold if they truly want to take over Edo State.

“Findings have shown that if PDP reject Obaseki, other political parties are waitng to recieve him and those who want Obaseki to join the party which comprises of National Assembly PDP members, other leaders of the party in the state and many others will go with him.

“So, if PDP is not careful embracing Obaseki now, the party may eventually lose the governorship election.

“Governor Wike should know that Obaseki is a big fish that should be accommodated if the party is serious in winning Edo state, hence my appeal to all the warring parties.

“It is obvious that if Governor Wike intervene now and call the members in Edo chapter to order it will go a long way in resolving the crisis”, he said.

According to the Bayelsa born political activist, in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday: “Governor Obaseki’s move to join the PDP should be a welcome idea to all.

“Although, some leaders of the party in Edo state chapter may consider the move as injurious to them but considering the political exigence, it will later turn out to be in their best decisions.

“I therefore appeal to the Rivers state governor Wike, who has shown more commitment and dedication to ideals of democratic party and one of the highly respected leaders of the party in the South-south to rally round Obaseki and provide a soft landing for him,” Frank said.

Frank also called on governor Obaseki to quickly reach out more and give assurance of peace, togetherness and understanding to the warring members of PDP in Edo.

